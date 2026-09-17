Patriots’ Home Opener Against Steelers Will Mark Major First for Team

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar look back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. This time, they are doing something they have yet to do this season.

New England revealed Thursday that it will wear its silver pants for Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, pairing them with the team’s navy blue jerseys.

“First one in the silvers,” the Patriots wrote while unveiling the combination on social media.

It will mark the Patriots’ first game in silver pants this season after New England opened the year in a different uniform combination. For longtime fans, however, there is nothing unfamiliar about seeing blue over silver in Foxborough.

Patriots Bring Blue and Silver Back for Steelers Game

Silver pants were a defining piece of New England’s uniform during the franchise’s championship years, most notably throughout the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era.

The uniforms themselves have changed since then, so Sunday’s combination is not a return of the exact same look. But navy jerseys paired with silver pants still carry an unmistakable connection to the Patriots teams that dominated the NFL for much of the 2000s and 2010s.

It is also a combination fans have increasingly embraced.

New England brought silver pants back into its uniform rotation in recent seasons after initially moving away from them when the franchise introduced its current primary uniforms in 2020. The Patriots wore silver pants with their dark jerseys multiple times in 2024, and the combination returned again for the 2025 season opener.

Now, the silver will make its first appearance of 2026.

The Patriots chose safety Kevin Byard III to model the look in Thursday’s announcement ahead of the matchup with Pittsburgh.

There is also some added significance to where the debut is happening. Sunday’s game will be New England’s first at Gillette Stadium this regular season, giving the Patriots an opportunity to unveil the look in front of their home crowd.

Patriots Return Home for Matchup With Steelers

The uniform reveal comes as New England prepares for its first home game of the 2026 season.

The Patriots host the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20, in a matchup that brings Pittsburgh to Foxborough.

And while what the Patriots wear will have no bearing on the result, the decision adds another layer to a home opener already carrying plenty of anticipation.

For a franchise with such a recognizable visual identity from its championship years, blue jerseys and silver pants are bound to stir some nostalgia. The current Patriots are building their own chapter under head coach Mike Vrabel, but on Sunday afternoon, they will do it wearing a combination that looks a little more familiar.