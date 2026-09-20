Patriots Rule Out Key Starter in Major Blow Before Steelers Game

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

New England officially listed Carlton Davis III among its six inactive players for its Week 2 home opener at Gillette Stadium, confirming the veteran cornerback will not play after dealing with a neck injury throughout the week.

Davis’ absence is the most significant name on New England’s inactive list ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Patriots’ six inactives are:

Davis and Crownover were already ruled out on the Patriots’ final injury report. Brown and Dre’Mont Jones, meanwhile, entered Sunday listed as questionable but are active.

Patriots Will Have to Adjust Without Carlton Davis III

Davis’ absence leaves New England without one of its starting outside cornerbacks against Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday because of his neck injury. He was initially listed as questionable before the Patriots downgraded him to out Saturday.

Now comes the more important question: how Mike Vrabel and the Patriots replace him.

Christian Gonzalez remains atop the depth chart, but New England could turn to a combination of Charles Woods and Marcus Jones to handle additional work without Davis. Woods offers the more natural outside option, while Jones has primarily worked in the slot.

That makes the secondary one of the biggest areas to watch against Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

There is at least one break for New England: Pittsburgh will also be without starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was ruled out with a foot injury. Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is also out.

Still, losing Davis removes an experienced piece from a Patriots defense trying to get back on track in its home opener.