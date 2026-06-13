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Ex-Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Gets Major Update From the NFL as He Looks for Landing Spot

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Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Stefon Diggs attends the Practice and Press Conferences during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS)

Former New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs got some good news from the league as he searches for his next landing spot and new team. For months, Diggs has been dealing with some uncertainty surrounding a lawsuit from his former personal chef, who alleged that Diggs assaulted her in a personal dispute back in December.

On December 2 (back when Diggs was still a member of the Patriots), Diggs got into an altercation with his live-in personal chef, Jamila Adams (known as Mila). She testified that he slapped and choked her during the argument. Diggs and his attorneys categorically denied the allegations, saying the alleged assault never happened.

The trial concluded back in May, with Diggs being found not guilty on all charges. It was a major win not just for Diggs personally, but also his career. As a free agent, a conviction would have severely impacted his chances of signing with a team — not to mention the possible jail time.

But since the trial concluded, the NFL has been conducting its own investigation. Those results have now come in.

Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Gets Major Update from NFL

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 18: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after a 28-16 victory against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Even though Diggs was found not guilty in a court of law, that didn’t necessarily mean he was free and clear as far as the league was concerned. The burden of proof in a United States courtroom is far different than what the NFL needs to prove, and they’re only judging him based on their personal conduct policy — not US law.

In other words, the league could have still found Diggs guilty of violating their personal conduct policy, even if he wasn’t convicted of breaking any formal US laws. It wouldn’t be unprecedented, and would have likely resulted in a multi-game suspension.

But that’s no longer a concern for Diggs, as the NFL closed the investigation after finding insufficient evidence he violated the personal conduct policy, per ESPN. This should clear him to sign with another team, and perhaps join them for training camp.

Where Might Former New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Sign?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots greets fans after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 16-3. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Diggs’ days in New England are over, as Patriots HC Mike Vrabel confirmed recently. With the Patriots officially trading for former Eagles WR A.J. Brown on June 1, there’s no more room for Diggs in New England’s wide receiver corps.

Instead, Diggs will be looking elsewhere. Some teams I’d keep an eye on as potential landing spots: the Commanders, Bears, Ravens, Eagles, Chiefs, Raiders, and Rams. All of those teams could use reinforcements at wide receiver. Most are looking to put the final touches on a championship-caliber roster, while the Raiders need a bona fide No. 1 receiver for rookie QB Fernando Mendoza.

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Ex-Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Gets Major Update From the NFL as He Looks for Landing Spot

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