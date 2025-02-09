Super Bowl Awkwardness: Robert Kraft, Taylor Swift and Trump May Clash at Game

Donald Trump plans to attend Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans Sunday, something no sitting president has ever done largely because the security procedures surrounding a president could create a chaotic situation when added to the already heavy security at any Super Bowl.

But Trump’s attendance will also create a scene of social awkwardness as at least two other celebrity figures will be there — both of who have bones to pick with Trump. One is a former friend who says he has not spoken to Trump in four years due to his anger over the former and now current president’s actions. The other is the world’s most powerful music star, and one who has used her public platform to oppose Trump in the past.

The Super Bowl pits the Kansas City Chiefs, going for their record third consecutive Super Bowl victory, against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Swift, as anyone with even a passing interest in popular culture knows by now, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has confirmed she will be at the game to support her beau and possible future husband.

Trump Has Said he ‘Hates’ Taylor Swift

Swift is generally considered the world’s biggest pop star, though Billboard Magazine recently ranked her No. 2 behind Beyoncé. In any case, Swift is hugely popular, and currently has more than 282 million Instagram followers.

The situation is already awkward because Kelce went on record saying that having Trump at the game would be “a great honor.” The statement did not go over well with Swift’s fan base, given that Trump prior to the 2024 election posted the declaration, “I hate Taylor Swift” on his own social media account.

Swift publicly endorsed Trump’s Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. But the mega-star has not yet stated her public feelings about Kelce’s fawning remarks over Trump’s Super Bowl attendance. If the Chiefs win — as oddmakers predict, favoring Kansas City by 1.5 points — will Trump and Swift cross paths during the on-field victory celebration?

The possibility seems remote given Trump’s heavy Secret Service protection, but he has behaved unpredictably in the past. The Trump-Swift drama could turn out to be one of the highest-tension moments at Super Bowl 59.

But a possible encounter with Swift will not be the only highly awkward moment created by Trump’s appearance at the Caesar’s Superdome. A onetime close friend who has since become estranged from Trump will be there as well. That former friend is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Owner Was Friends With Trump, But Not Anymore

In an interview with Fox News Digital published Sunday morning, Kraft recounted that he and Trump were once close, becoming friends in “the early ’90s.” Kraft praised Trump as “one of four or five people who reached out to me and was really, really nice,” when Kraft’s wife Myra died in 2011.

But Kraft revealed that since the January 6, 2021, mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building — an attack Trump was accused by a congressional committee of instigating — he cut off communication with Trump.

“I will say this,” Kraft told Fox. “I was very upset (with) what happened January 6. And I haven’t talked to [Trump] since then.”

Kraft has had six Super Bowl victory parties of his own with the Patriots and will not be part of Sunday’s on-field celebration, no matter which team wins. But he gave no indication as to whether he will seek out Trump at the Superdome Sunday, or continue to avoid him altogether.