Insider on What Would Surprise Him if Patriots Traded for Eagles’ WR A.J. Brown

The month of June is rapidly approaching and, with that, so is the A.J. Brown trade. The plan still looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will send Brown to the New England Patriots. It’s just a matter of what the Patriots will send back.

A common starting point in the Brown trade rumors has been a first-round pick. Now, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared that he would be surprised if the Patriots gave up more than that first-round pick.

“My best guess is that they probably already agreed to something loosely… They’re probably getting a 1,” Fowler said on Midday w/Marks. “Maybe a future 1, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they’ll get more than that, I think that would be the max at this point. I’d be surprised. Philly once upon a time hoped for a 1 and a 2, I just don’t see that happening.”

There is a world where the Patriots do end up sending more than just a first-round pick. However, Fowler explained that would likely mean the Eagles are sending something else back to New England, or they find a serious suitor for Brown outside of the Patriots to drive up the price. Of course, for now, New England is the only serious suitor.

“Maybe they can get creative and swap some mid-to-late round picks to sweeten it up,” Fowler said. “I haven’t heard anything as far as like if there’s a veteran included. New England could part with one of their receivers but I think Philly’s pretty set there… Is there another team that gets involved here? I have not found one. It was rumored that the Chiefs once upon a time, I was told no. The Rams we know looked into it. I don’t know if it got to a serious level, but it definitely was an inquiry and that didn’t go anywhere. Would the Rams get back involved? I don’t know that they would. So, if you can get other teams involved, perhaps Philadelphia can get more in a return. But, right now, it looks like there’s one team.”

A.J. Brown is Planning for His Future Home Following Trade to New England Patriots

The expectation is pretty clear that A.J. Brown is going to be headed to the Patriots in June. In fact, Adam Schefter recently made it clear, without saying New England, that Brown is well aware of where he’s going to be trade to in June.

“I think he knows where his future is headed at this moment,” Schefter said. “And it will be a matter of the Patriots and the Eagles getting together to basically process the trade, finalize the trade, make sure it happens. Again, there’s nothing that has transpired here, despite all the events in New England, that has deterred this trade from coming off. I still think it’s on track. I still think it’s going to happen.”

So, with Brown knowing where he’s headed, he apparently made the decision to start shopping for a condo. According to a report by Jim Murray of 98.5 the Sports Hub, Brown recently spoke to management of a condo in Seaport, a trendy Boston neighborhood.

“Per Source: AJ Brown will be speaking with management at one of the big, fancy condo developments in the Seaport this week regarding residency,” Murray wrote. “I was asked to omit which specific one.”

It’s another step in the right direction for the Patriots in the long offseason saga that has been the A.J. Brown trade. Hopefully, when the time comes, this will make it an easier transition.

How Brown Fits into the Patriots Offense

From a purely statistical point of view, A.J. Brown has seen a slight decline in recent seasons with the Eagles. That may not be a big issue once he gets to New England, though. As Patriots insider Mike Giardi recently explained, he fits into what the Patriots want to do on offense better.

“I think you’re gonna get a big bounce from him. I think, if he stays healthy,” Giardi said. “You’re gonna get the ideal of him being reunited with Vrabel and then with a quarterback who’s willing to push it into tight windows. Quarterback that’s willing to throw the ball over the middle of the field. That’s two things Jalen Hurts isn’t really willing to do. AJ Brown could have a great impact on the team.”

Importantly, Brown is also going to make life easier on the other Patriots receivers, like Romeo Doubs. By getting double teams and drawing the attention of defenses’ top corners, there should be more opportunities for the group as a whole.

“A.J. Brown is not the 1,500-yard receiver he was the first two years in Philadelphia… That’s going to dramatically improve life for Romeo Doubs,” Giardi said. “Who didn’t have that guy in Green Bay… If you’re the two, and A.J. is outside you, and A.J. is getting these two guys in coverage, you’re one-on-one… That’s someone who, even if A.J. Brown ends up with 70 catches and 1,100 yards, why couldn’t Romeo Doubs also end up with 70 catches and 850, 900 yards. I think that’s a real possibility.”