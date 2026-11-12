Patriots Bring Back Recently Released TE Days After Departure

The New England Patriots brought back one of their undrafted rookies Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England signed tight end Tanner Arkin to its practice squad. The move came two days after the Patriots waived the tight end.

The Patriots also announced the transaction on their official website.

“The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie TE Tanner Arkin to the practice squad. He was released from the from the 53-man roster on Monday,” wrote Patriots.com.