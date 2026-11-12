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Patriots Bring Back Recently Released TE Days After Departure

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Tanner Arkin New England Patriots
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The New England Patriots signed tight end Tanner Arkin to their practice squad Wednesday.

The New England Patriots brought back one of their undrafted rookies Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England signed tight end Tanner Arkin to its practice squad. The move came two days after the Patriots waived the tight end.

The Patriots also announced the transaction on their official website.

“The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie TE Tanner Arkin to the practice squad. He was released from the from the 53-man roster on Monday,” wrote Patriots.com.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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