Former Patriots Trade Target Has Straightforward Reaction To $115 Million Contract

The New England Patriots made some splashes in free agency this offseason, attacking last season’s 21st ranked offense with fervour – including adding Philadelphia Eagles‘ breakout defensive lineman, Milton Williams, in a massive 4 year, $104 million deal.

The offense, however, has remained strangely untouched – despite being the far worse of the two units last season, ranking 31st in total offense.

Up until the end of February, the Patriots’ number one trade target was Cincinnati Bengals’ WR2, Tee Higgins, who was franchise tagged for the second consecutive year at the beginning of March.

Higgins signed a 4 year, $115 deal on Sunday, and was evidently pleased at the outcome. Not one to normally mince his words, the former Clemson star had a very to-the-point response to his brand new contract on an ultra-short post on X.

A single handshake emoji was all Higgins needed to share at the relief of finally getting his long term deal sorted after nearly 3 years of negotiations.

