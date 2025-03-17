Hi, Subscriber

Former Patriots Trade Target Has Straightforward Reaction To $115 Million Contract

  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel Robert Kraft
Getty
Mike Vrabel Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots made some splashes in free agency this offseason, attacking last season’s 21st ranked offense with fervour – including adding Philadelphia Eagles‘ breakout defensive lineman, Milton Williams, in a massive 4 year, $104 million deal.

The offense, however, has remained strangely untouched – despite being the far worse of the two units last season, ranking 31st in total offense.

Up until the end of February, the Patriots’ number one trade target was Cincinnati Bengals’ WR2, Tee Higgins, who was franchise tagged for the second consecutive year at the beginning of March.

Higgins signed a 4 year, $115 deal on Sunday, and was evidently pleased at the outcome. Not one to normally mince his words, the former Clemson star had a very to-the-point response to his brand new contract on an ultra-short post on X.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A single handshake emoji was all Higgins needed to share at the relief of finally getting his long term deal sorted after nearly 3 years of negotiations.

More to follow…

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

New England Patriots Players

Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Harold Landry's headshot H. Landry
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Khyiris Tonga's headshot K. Tonga
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams

Comments

Former Patriots Trade Target Has Straightforward Reaction To $115 Million Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x