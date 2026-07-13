Did Tom Brady Help Patriots? Scott Zolak Offers Super Bowl Theory

We may never know whether Tom Brady helped the Seattle Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX, but one prominent New England Patriots voice has an opinion on the matter.

Patriots radio analyst and midday radio host Scott Zolak addressed the speculation that Brady was the person with a “conflict of interest” who helped Seattle prepare to face New England in February. Zolak believes Brady was the person McDonald was referring to in a recent interview and tried to offer insight on what that could have looked like.

“Yeah, (I think it was him),” Zolak said on the July 13 episode of “Zolak and Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. “I think it supports the ‘I don’t have a dog in the fight’ comment because that’s how he truly feels then.”

Scott Zolak Wonders How Tom Brady Could Help Seahawks in Super Bowl

If Brady did indeed give the Seahawks intel, Zolak doesn’t believe it was the difference in the game. It’s hard to argue that, too, given how one-sided the Super Bowl played out.

“No, you’re beat up,” Zolak added. “Your left tackle you know you had a mismatch there, your quarterback was hurt, you had no speed on the outside. That team was bigger, stronger, faster, they were built for it. That’s what you want to be in two years.”

Asked what sort if information Brady could provide, Zolak hinted at Brady’s knowledge of Josh McDaniels’ offense and might have tipped off Seattle about some of the Patriots offensive coordinator’s tendencies.

“It could have been on third down, like ‘Hey, this is what Josh likes to do on third down.’ And ‘If you’re blitzing, and you’re getting to the quarterback, and (they) can’t protect, here’s what Josh likes to go to,'” Zolak said.