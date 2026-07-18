Patriots Legend Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul as WWE Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady spent two decades making defenses pay for giving him an opening.

Logan Paul gave him one Friday at Fanatics Fest.

The former New England Patriots quarterback appeared to slap the WWE star across the face during an onstage exchange at the Javits Center in New York.

Video posted by WWE showed New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns standing between the two before Brady reached around him and connected with an open hand.

Towns quickly extended both arms and separated them.

Paul continued talking while Brady stared back from the other side.

The scene carried the look of a wrestling angle, from the convenient camera position to Paul’s exaggerated response. It also comes one day after Brady openly asked WWE to find him a match.

Whether the slap was scripted or improvised, Brady suddenly has the opponent and storyline he claimed to be waiting for.

Brady, Paul Keep Their Feud Going

Paul wrote afterward that the exchange began because he was teasing Brady over their March flag football meeting.

He accused Brady of setting a poor example and added that he had blocked him, all while pointing out that he is recovering from a torn triceps.

Brady answered with one word: “Dork.”

He followed with another post, writing, “I tried America … will try again next time I see this nerd,” per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The two have spent months building a public rivalry around Paul’s belief that his WWE background allows him to compete with elite football players.

Brady dismissed that argument before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and their teams later met during the March exhibition.

Paul’s Wildcats defeated Brady’s Founders team, though Team USA won the event.

Paul later released an “I’m Sorry” video aimed at Brady and others, continuing the celebration after the tournament, as Bleacher Report detailed.

Brady still praised Paul’s preparation and performance afterward, but that compliment didn’t slow the public back-and-forth.

Brady’s WWE Pitch Now Has an Obvious Opponent

Brady made his wrestling interest clear during a live appearance Thursday with Cody Rhodes on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he was “waiting for Nick Khan to come up with some storyline” and believed retirement had given him an opportunity to display his remaining athletic ability.

“Come on, Nick. Make it happen,” Brady said, via CBS Sports.

Paul and Brady would give WWE a celebrity showdown for the ages.

Paul has years of ring experience, understands how to guide a crossover attraction and already owns a ready-made history with Brady. His injury could delay any plans, with the Chronicle reporting that Paul expects to need another three to four months before returning.

Brady is also the kind of high-visibility character that the WWE loves to place at the center of a spectacle.

A six-time championship winner with the Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady spent much of his career thriving as the villain in opposing stadiums.

The slap may have been another piece of Fanatics Fest theater.

But maybe it’s the first physical scene in a story that the WWE will continue whenever Paul is healthy enough to finish it.