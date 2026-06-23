Patriots Can Solve Tommy DeVito Problem With Seahawks Trade

Relying on undrafted free agent and former brief pop culture sensation Tommy DeVito in the event anything happens to franchise quarterback Drake Maye, isn’t the best strategy for the New England Patriots at football’s most important position. Fortunately, last season Super Bowl runners-up can solve this problem by engineering a trade with the team that beat them in the big game.

It’s a scenario outlined by Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener. He named Seattle Seahawks’ third-string QB Jalen Milroe as a good fit to be traded to the AFC East.

Brener made the case for every team in the division, citing how the Patriots “have Tommy DeVito, who shouldn’t be viewed as one of the better backups in the league.”

A trade for Milroe is an intriguing idea for the Pats. Not least because the former Alabama star’s dual-threat skill-set mirrors some of Maye’s best traits.

Yet, that same mobility could count against Milroe being an upgrade over DeVito. Especially when offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels appears to be re-training New England’s multi-faceted QB1 to be more like Tom Brady.

Jalen Milroe a Curious Fit for Patriots

The chance to refine Milroe’s raw athleticism into a pro-level quarterback would likely appeal to McDaniels. If only the veteran play-caller wasn’t already engrossed with making sure a similar change takes place in Maye’s game.

McDaniels may not want to radically alter the offense that’s helped him win three Super Bowls with the Patriots. Not even for Milroe’s obvious playmaking talents as a powerful runner who also possesses NFL-level arm strength.

Those qualities are going to be tempting to any creative offensive coordinator. Particularly when the Seahawks have the flexibility to trade Milroe, as long as capable veteran Drew Lock is backing up Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold.

This pecking order means “Milroe’s future with the Seahawks looks a lot cloudier than it did when he first arrived last offseason,” according to Brener. The problem is the Patriots might not want to indulge another off-script playmaker when McDaniels traditionally built his schemes around the patience and pre-snap savvy of pocket-based Brady.

That history indicates DeVito might still be the right fit for this Patriots’ offense. It’s a similar story for another quarterback on the depth chart.

Tommy DeVito Still Has Value

He drew a lot of attention as ‘Tommy Cutlets’ when he became an overnight hit for the New York Giants in 2023, but DeVito has credible experience as a pro passer. The 27-year-old won three games in a row as a starter, earning a certain celebrity status in the process.

Fanfare wasn’t the reason the Patriots handed DeVito a two-year deal before free agency this offseason. They value his talents, as well as his experience with the coaching staff.

DeVito fits what the Patriots want to do on offense. They also have a raw athlete at the position, in the form of 2026 NFL draft seventh-round pick Behren Morton.

He “offers experience operating RPO concepts, and is flexible enough in his lower body to maneuver the pocket or escape altogether in hopes of extending plays,” according to Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Morton’s playing style is already similar to what Milroe would bring to the field in New England. It’s another reason why the Patriots can forego this trade idea and trust what they already have behind Maye.