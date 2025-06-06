Patriots Urged to Trade for Rival’s Record-Setting Playmaker

Having brought in a raft of new players all over the offense, including at the skill positions–where there are two new veteran receivers, and Day 2 draftees at running back and receiver–it’s likely that the Patriots are done adding to the team’s attack here in the early days of June. But now that we’ve passed June 1 and teams can move players while splitting the dead cap associated with that player, there is the possibility of a second wave of NFL transactions coming up.

And maybe the Patriots can get themselves involved.

At NFL.com, former NFL quarterback and current analyst David Carr writes that, if the Patriots have come this far in their accelerated rebuild, they could go even further by making one more major transaction: trading for controversial Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill Trade Would Add Talent, Headaches

The Patriots have an already crowded wide-receivers room, with Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins having been signed this offseason, as well as speedy third-round pick Kyle Williams aboard. DeMario Douglas is likely to stick, too, and the Patriots will have another five or six candidates vying for two (possibly three) roster spots.

But Hill would bring an unmatched resume to the team’s offense, even alongside a bona fide star like Diggs. He struggled last year as the Dolphins cycled through quarterbacks while Tua Tagovailoa was injured, but still went for 959 yards on 81 catches. Hill is just one year removed from back-to-back seasons with 119 catches and 1,700-plus yards.

Hill owns multiple NFL records, including the fastest player to hit the 1,000-yard mark in a season, at eight games, and holding the record for most games with 150-plus yards and a touchdown (13).

He’s also been a problem for the Dolphins, as Carr wrote:

“Hill has been at the center of Dolphins headlines this offseason. It actually started when he voiced his frustrations at the end of a disappointing 2024 campaign in Miami, both for the Fins (who finished below .500 for the first time since 2019) and Hill (who missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his nine-year career). The star receiver publicly expressed a desire to play elsewhere, an idea the Dolphins nixed and Hill himself quickly backtracked on. However, I’m not convinced Miami will keep him, considering his off-field issues and the fact that the franchise can save nearly $15 million by moving him, per Over The Cap.”

Patriots Offense Would Be Boosted

The first question, then, is whether the Patriots would make sense as a destination, especially considering that trading him to New England, a team Miami plays twice this season, could help seal the Dolphins’ fate as a non-playoff team this year.

The second is whether the Patriots, having already taken on some controversy by signing Diggs, would want to add Hill–who is 31 and perhaps losing a step–to an offense that needs to investigate whether its young players can be future stars.

Carr writes that they should.

“The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Maye certainly could use Hill’s services in the passing attack,” Carr notes. “New England has admirably overhauled the offense this offseason, and Hill would continue that trend by giving Josh McDaniels a guy who can elevate his attack to the next level due to his speed and field-stretching ability.”