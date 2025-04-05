Trade Pitch Sees Lions Land ‘Pro Bowl Talent’ Pass Rusher in Swap With Patriots

The theme song of the 2025 NFL offseason so far has to be the “Quarterback Shuffle.” Steelers QB Justin Fields moved the the New York Jets. The New York Giants signed two — Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Dallas Cowboys picked up New England Patriots backup Joe Milton III. Former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith went the Las Vegas Raiders while the Seahawks picked up last year’s Minnesota Vikings starter Sam Darnold.

And future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is still deciding what to do.

The Patriots, however, for the first time since living legend Tom Brady departed the team after the 2019 season, are not thinking about a new quarterback. After cycling through Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett and even Bailey Zappe, New England drafted North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3 last year and is now settled on the 22-year-old as their quarterback of the future. And the present.

Patriots Looking to Keep Maye Safe

What the Patriots need now is protection for Maye. Specifically, the Patriots are looking for an offensive left tackle to guard Maye’s blind side. From 2022 to 2024, New England churned through 13 left tackles without settling on anyone solid enough, or healthy enough, to stake a long-term claim on the position.

Clearly, the Patriots will target an offensive lineman who can handle the left tackle spot once the 2025 NFL draft gets underway on April 24, less than three weeks away. The question is, do they need the No. 4 overall pick to do it?

A new trade proposal by Mike Payton of A to Z Sports presumes that they do not, and that the Patriots will be willing to give up that high pick for a chance to build for their future, by netting an additional second rounder, and two more picks in 2026.

The beneficiary of this trade? The Detroit Lions. With the best record in their 95-year history last season, at 15-2, for the Lions the future is now. For the once-dominant Patriots who have finished at 4-13 for the last two consecutive seasons, 2025 and probably 2026 as well are rebuilding years.

To meet the needs of both organizations, the A to Z Sports scribe proposes a deal that sees the Lions trading away four draft picks to the Patriots in exchange for that coveted No. 4 selection. And with that pick, the Lions take edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State.

The most sought-after purely defensive player in the 2025 draft class, Carter scored a 7.0 grade at the NFL Draft Combine — the second-highest possible score. According to the NFL, that grade indicates that a prospect has “Pro Bowl talent.” The only grade higher, 8.0, would be a “perfect prospect,” according to the NFL evaluators.

“Here’s the guy that Lions fans have been dying for,” wrote Payton in his trade proposal. “Carter is the consensus top edge rusher in this year’s draft, and you could see in 2024 why everyone agrees. Carter finished second in the nation in pressures with 66 and had 13 sacks as well. He also forced two fumbles and had two pass breakups. This guy is a game-changer for the Lions and can hit the ground running.”

A Left Tackle Who Could Hang Around Until No. 28

In exchange, the Patriots receive the Lions’ first round and second round picks, at No. 28 and No. 60. The latter would give New England two second rounders this year. The Patriots also own the No. 38 overall pick. In addition, the Patriots would collect the Lions’ first rounder and a fourth-rounder in 2026.

Can the Patriots grab a left tackle at No. 28 overall? Their reported top two choices, Will Campbell of LSU and Missouri’s Armand Membou will almost certainly be off the board by then.

But Texas Longhorn Kelvin Banks Jr. stands an excellent chance of being available at No. 28.

Banks may not be quite on the level of Campbell of Membou, but according to NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Phil Perry, Banks “posted an ‘elite’ Relative Athletic Score of 8.27 with 33.5-inch arms. …He has enough good tape to his name that he’ll warrant a first-round pick. In space, he’s a coordinated athlete with great balance. Should the Patriots trade back in the first round, hoping to get their left tackle of the future somewhere other than No. 4 overall, Banks could be in play.”

Do the Patriots make that trade? According to some reports, they have their sights set on drafting Carter themselves. The decision could come down to priorities. Do the Patriots value protection for Maye, which would be available at a lower stage of the first round? Or do they simply go for the best athlete available — who would be Carter, assuming that Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter is already spoken for?