Proposed Blockbuster Patriots Trade Nets Brandon Aiyuk in 3-Team Deal

The New England Patriots could swing for a big-time wide receiver in Brandon Aiyuk amid his holdout and trade request with the San Francisco 49ers.

In a proposed three-team deal by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Patriots acquire Aiyuk, who had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last year. New England would send the 49ers a No. 1 draft pick for 2025 and send linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Falcons would send cornerback Mike Hughes to the 49ers.

Aiyuk has been at odds with the 49ers over his contract throughout the offseason amid social media posts and media appearances. Trade rumors have swirled along the way amid his contract demands, and the Patriots can afford to make him one of the highest-paid wideouts in the league.

“In this scenario, the 49ers would send Aiyuk to the New England Patriots for a first-round selection. The Patriots could look to include pass-rusher Matthew Judon, who is entering the final year of his contract, but that might not move the needle much for San Francisco,” Knox wrote. “The 49ers already had Nick Bosa and added Leonard Floyd to be his top complement in free agency.” Matthew Judon a Fit for the Falcons Judon has a four-year, $54.5 million deal with the Patriots, and he has been the subject of trade speculation amid the team’s rebuild. The Patriots have $14.39 million in salary cap space, but adding Aiyuk would take up a large chunk of it. Spotrac projects him for $26.2 million annually, which would make Aiyuk one of the top-eight wideouts for annual pay.

“Getting the Atlanta Falcons involved could help get this one done. The Falcons have long been searching for a quality sack artist, and Judon would fit the bill. He missed most of the 2023 season with a torn biceps but had 15.5 sacks in 2022,” Knox continued. “The Falcons could send a third-round pick to San Francisco, along with cornerback Mike Hughes.”

“Hughes, a 2018 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, started only four games for the Falcons last season but was fairly reliable in coverage—he allowed an opposing passer rating of 86.3,” Knox added. “In San Francisco, he’d provide valuable depth in a secondary that struggled against elite quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in 2023.”

Pros and Cons of a Patriots Trade

If this trade came to fruition, the Patriots would give up a lot in the process besides Judon. A first-round pick next year could be a top-10 selection depending on how the 2024 season plays out. That could mean the Patriots lose a future star player such as Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham or Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

New England has numerous needs on the roster going into 2024 after a 4-13 season. In addition, ESPN projects the Patriots as the favorite for next year’s No. 1 pick.

Conversely, the Patriots would get a dynamic playmaker in Aiyuk, who could bolster a stagnant offense. No Patriots receiver went over 561 yards or four touchdowns in 2023.

Aiyuk would give rookie quarterback Drake Maye an immediate impact player — if and when the former North Carolina star takes the field. In the meantime, it could aid veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who could likewise use a quality wideout.