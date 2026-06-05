Patriots Trade Rumors: Insider on Potential Fit for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

After a long offseason where the focus was largely on trading for A.J. Brown, the New England Patriots can turn their attention to the next position of need. By most accounts, that’s going to be an edge rusher.

One team that’s definitively looking to move an edge rusher is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders don’t just want to move any pass rusher either, they’re ready to move on from Maxx Crosby, who is coming off a 10.0 sack season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about the possibility of that trade recently. The Patriots are a realistic landing spot. However, so are several other teams, including division rival the Buffalo Bills.

“I wouldn’t expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he’s healthy. And from everything I’ve been told, that could be in August or later,” Graziano said. “Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline. If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

The major question is going to be about Crosby’s health. He hasn’t played a full season since 2023. The most recent issue was his meniscus, which would require surgery.

Still, it’s impossible to deny how good Crosby has been. A two time All-Pro selection, Crosby has 69.5 sacks in seven seasons, which amounts to a 17-game average of 10.7 sacks. He also has 133 career tackles for loss and 11 forced fumbles.

The Las Vegas Raiders Already Tried to Trade Maxx Crosby

It’s been a bit of an awkward offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby. In fact, they’ve already traded him once, which is why teams like the New England Patriots are being linked to him now.

That trade, which was with the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, fell apart due to his medicals. In particular, on that surgically repaired left knee, which is why Graziano doesn’t think this would be an offseason trade. He thinks it’s more likely something that would go down prior to the trade deadline, once Crosby can prove he’s healthy.

“That isn’t a bad number for a player of Crosby’s caliber,” Graziano wrote. “But he turns 29 in August, and it remains to be seen what he looks like coming off a knee injury that was bad enough to kill a trade.”

The Raiders seemingly want to get the two first-round picks promised by the Ravens. There were reports out there that the Cincinnati Bengals offered the No. 10 overall pick, which they eventually sent to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence instead, but the Raiders still wanted a second first. Assuming nothing has changed, then Las Vegas has a steep asking price.

It’s an asking price that might be difficult for the Patriots to hit. After all, they just traded their 2028 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New England Patriots Have Been Linked to Multiple Edge Rushers

Edge rusher appears to be the clear next move for the Patriots. It’s almost more a question of which one they target.

Maxx Crosby is a big-name, but expensive, option. He’s not the only option, though. That includes Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants. Again, it was Graziano who pushed that idea.

“The Patriots still need edge help, have an extra fifth-rounder from the Garrett Bradbury trade and likely won’t have a ton of valuable draft capital after the A.J. Brown deal,” Graziano wrote. “Former Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is now on Mike Vrabel’s defensive staff in New England, though things didn’t go great in New York and I don’t know whether that makes it more or less likely they’d be interested in Thibodeaux.”

At just 25 years old, Thibodeaux still has plenty of potential, which he has flashed at times. However, injuries have largely derailed him, and it looks like the Giants aren’t going to be extending him beyond 2026, when he’s playing on his fifth-year option.