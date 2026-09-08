Patriots Announce TreVeyon Henderson Injury Decision for Seahawks Clash

The New England Patriots are just over 24 hours away from opening the 2026 campaign with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the Seattle Seahawks. Both of these teams look quite different from the last time we saw them, and you can bet the Pats are going to be looking for revenge after the Seahawks crushed their championship hopes to end last season.

New England and Seattle are both dealing with some concerning injury situations in the buildup to this game. For the Patriots, they already ruled out their top backup interior offensive lineman, Ben Brown, as he’s dealing with a knee injury. On Tuesday night, N.E. received some more bad injury news, this time revolving around star running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Patriots Rule Out TreVeyon Henderson for Week 1 Action vs. Seahawks

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Henderson overcame a slow start to his rookie season to become one of the most explosive big-play threats in the league. Henderson suited up for all 17 games year, racking up 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries, while also catching 35 passes for 221 yards and another score.

With Rhamondre Stevenson working alongside him, New England had one of the best running back duos in the league by the time the 2025 campaign wrapped up. Entering the new season, the plan was for these guys to reprise their roles from last year, but Henderson suffered an ankle injury late in August that threw his status for Week 1 up in the air.

Despite not practicing on Sunday or Monday, the Pats had Henderson travel with them to Seattle, giving him a shot to suit up for this game. However, he didn’t practice in any capacity again on Tuesday, which led New England to rule him out for this game, meaning that Stevenson will shoulder a heavy workload against a tough Seahawks defense.

“Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s season-opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Rhamdonre Stevenson will be the RB1,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.