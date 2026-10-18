Patriots Player Hit With 3rd Career NFL Punishment For Raiders Game Actions

New England Patriots safety Mike Brown drew a $6,750 fine for a third-quarter facemask on special teams in last week’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN‘s Mike Reiss reported Saturday.

The fine is the third of Brown’s NFL career and his second for a facemask, following a $6,111 fine from his final season with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown drew the 15-yard flag with 3:10 left in the third quarter of New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, according to NFL Penalty Stats Tracker data. The same log shows an earlier offensive holding call on Brown, a 10-yard penalty in the first quarter.

The fine arrived with the weekend’s Week 5 discipline list, according to CBS Sports. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby topped it at $23,882 for illegal use of the helmet, while Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson drew a $12,537 chop block fine. Crosby’s flag came on the Patriots’ extra-point attempt after a Drake Maye touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Brown has two earlier fines on his NFL record, according to Spotrac‘s fine tracker.

The first, $5,472, is dated Nov. 29, 2024, and covered a hip-drop tackle against the Houston Texans. The second, $6,111, is dated Dec. 5, 2025, and covered a facemask against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both came with the Tennessee Titans.

Those fines total $11,583, and the latest brings Brown’s career total to $18,333.

New England Patriots Safety Mike Brown’s Fine History

NFL Penalties records also show five flags for 55 yards in Brown’s career. He drew one each in 2023, 2024 and 2025 with Tennessee, and two this season with New England.

Michael Curtis Brown II was born April 7, 1999, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, according to the Tennessee Titans’ website.

He played at Miami (Ohio), appearing in 53 games and recording 197 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, according to the Vikings’ career biography.

In 2019, he returned two interceptions for touchdowns, a total that tied for the national lead, according to the Miami RedHawks’ biography. The RedHawks also named him a Defensive Skill Player of the Year in 2019, and he earned Academic All-MAC honors.

Mike Brown’s Career Path to the New England Patriots

Brown went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent. He spent time on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads and played three games for the Browns before Tennessee signed him to its 53-man roster in January 2023, according to the Patriots’ roster announcement.

He served as a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans for three seasons before New England signed him in March 2026. The Patriots released him Aug. 30, then re-signed him to the practice squad.

Injuries cut into his 2025 season. Brown appeared in nine games for Tennessee and landed on injured reserve twice, once with a knee injury and again with an ankle injury, according to Rotowire‘s player report.

After two straight game-day elevations, Brown received a promotion to the 53-man roster ahead of the Raiders game on the one-year deal he signed as a free agent, according to Patriots on SI.

“He’s a core special teams player, personal protector on the punt team and backup safety,” coach Mike Vrabel said, as quoted by Patriots on SI.

Vrabel gave that description when explaining why the team elevated Brown, a 6-foot-1, 218-pound safety.