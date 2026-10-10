NFL Punishes Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson for Bills Game Violation

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was fined $12,537 for a chop block in last week’s win at Buffalo. The infraction came with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

But referees missed the violation. No flag was thrown on the play, and the chop block was uncovered by the NFL league office which reviews all plays on video during the week.

The play helped New England run out the clock on a three-point win, and the fine leaves open whether Henderson will appeal.

Hunter Henry’s 12-yard catch-and-run for a first down came on the play. Efton Chism III had put the Patriots ahead 29-26 at 1:50 with a 23-yard touchdown catch and a two-point conversion. Henderson finished with 14 carries for 42 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson added 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The $12,537 amount matches the first-offense chop block fine on the league’s schedule, according to NFL Football Operations. A player who skips an appeal has the money withheld from his next game check. If he appeals, an appeals officer hears the case, and that ruling is final. The league sends collected fines to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation.

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Disciplinary History

No earlier fine or suspension from the NFL shows up in available reporting, making this Henderson’s first documented league discipline. Penalties did trail him early as a rookie, though.

Officials called him for holding three times in the Patriots’ 2025 Week 2 game against Miami, twice on offense and once on special teams, according to NESN‘s recap of the game. Opponents had accepted 21 flags against New England through two weeks that season. No off-field conduct problems have surfaced in his high school, college or professional career.

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Career Background

Henderson grew up in Hopewell, Virginia, the son of Lakeesha Hayes and Trenton Henderson. He helped Hopewell High School win its second straight state title in 2019, scoring four touchdowns in the championship game, according to Ohio State Athletics. He finished high school with more than 4,000 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns, earned 2019 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year honors and arrived in Columbus as a five-star recruit and the top-ranked running back in the country.

At Ohio State, he played 47 games, ran for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns, and caught 77 passes for 853 yards. That rushing total ranks fifth in program history, behind Archie Griffin, J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliott and Eddie George.

His freshman year in 2021 produced 1,248 yards and 19 touchdowns, including a school freshman-record 277 yards against Tulsa, according to Ohio State Athletics. He closed his senior season in 2024 with 1,016 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7.1 yards per carry. He graduated that December with a degree in sport industry and helped the Buckeyes win the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship.

The Patriots took him in the second round, No. 38 overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft, two picks after Ohio State backfield partner Quinshon Judkins. He signed a four-year, $11,143,260 contract, all of it guaranteed, according to Over The Cap. He stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 208 pounds. As a rookie, he ran 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 221 yards and a score. This season, he has 38 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown across three games.

Henderson hurt his right ankle in an August practice, according to CBS Sports, and has sat out one game this season. Whether he appeals will determine if the $12,537 comes out of his next check.