Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Signing 2-Time Super Bowl Winner ‘Inevitable’ Thanks to Mike Vrabel

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Trey Smith
Getty
The New England Patriots signing a two-time Super Bowl winner in free agency seems "inevitable" thanks to new head coach Mike Vrabel.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has an “emphasis” for the way he builds his teams that can lead the New England Patriots to signing two-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs left guard Trey Smith in 2025 NFL free agency.

The Pats adding the Pro Bowl interior offensive lineman feels “inevitable” after the arrival of Vrabel, according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS. Kyles believes “Vrabel’s emphasis on protecting the middle of the pocket will make the handling of LG interesting. Cole Strange and Layden Robinson have shown flashes, but neither has started a full season, and both have significant room to grow.”

Aside from Smith, Kyles also mentioned Baltimore Ravens starter Patrick Mekari as an “inevitable” target.

Both Mekari and Smith fit a physical profile the Patriots lacked during the 2024 season. Either would be a core building block for helping Vrabel construct the kind of hard-nosed team he put together with the Tennessee Titans between 2018-23.

Trey Smith a Game-Changing Bargain for Patriots

Signing Smith would represent a game-changing addition for a Patriots offensive line that experienced a significant decline this season. Smith would restore the toughness and power-based blocking skills missing from the current group, and the 25-year-old could do it all for a bargain price.

The sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft is playing on the last year of a contract worth $3,610,708, per Spotrac.com. He’s earning $902,677 annually, but Smith will know he can command far more on the open market.

As a Pro Bowler who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowls to cap the 2022 and ’23 seasons, Smith is primed for a big payday. The kind of payday a Patriots team projected to have a league-leading $127,684,793 worth of space under the salary cap could provide.

Giving up a decent chunk of that cash would be worth it for Smith. He is one of the most-effective players at his position in all of football, particularly in the running game.

Smith is outstanding blocking for trap runs, like this one highlighted by former NFL guard Geoff Schwartz against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) back in Week 9.

The Patriots used to run these kind of traps and counter plays for fun as part of a power-style running game. Things changed this season when Alex Van Pelt became the offensive coordinator and installed zone-rushing schemes, but Vrabel is likely to have other ideas.

Mike Vrabel Will Change Patriots Offense

Those ideas will include a more straight-ahead, man-on-man ground attack. It’s what Vrabel oversaw when Derrick Henry became a star with the Titans.

Lead Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is not in Henry’s class, but he’s a bruiser who can punish defenses and keep the chains moving in the right system. That system will get a new play-caller after Van Pelt was let go along with previous head coach Jerod Mayo, but the emphasis of the offense will remain the same.

It’s an emphasis based on protecting dynamic quarterback Drake Maye. Smith would keep 2024 third-overall pick Maye clean the way he has Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.

This rep against Cleveland Browns edge-rusher and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett showed Smith at his best in pass protection. As Ben Fennell of CBS Sports put it, “You don’t see many OL stone/toss Garrett on that rip move. Didn’t line up here often but this is Gladiator stuff.”

Smith would be the ideal marquee signing the Patriots need to restore pride and add some brute force to the trenches. He’d also set the tone for how Vrabel intends to rebuild the franchise.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New England Patriots Players

David Andrews's headshot D. Andrews
Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Jacoby Brissett's headshot J. Brissett
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
Lester Cotton's headshot L. Cotton
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Davon Godchaux's headshot D. Godchaux
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
JaMycal Hasty's headshot J. Hasty
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Joey Slye's headshot J. Slye
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Sione Takitaki's headshot S. Takitaki
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Oshane Ximines's headshot O. Ximines

Comments

Patriots Signing 2-Time Super Bowl Winner ‘Inevitable’ Thanks to Mike Vrabel

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x