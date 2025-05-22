Patriots Undrafted WR Impresses as ‘Dark Horse’ Roster Candidate

It is a bit early for the Julian Edelman comparisons, because, after all, Efton Chism has not even earned a spot on the Patriots just yet. Still, he is an overlooked, undersized slot receiver from a mid-major college (Edelman was a seventh-rounder from Kent State, and Chism was undrafted from Eastern Washington) who makes hay with his hands and his stop-and-start ability far more than his raw speed and talent.

It’s at least Edelman-adjacent, and given the fact that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels–who loves himself a slot receiver–is back in charge of the New England offense, the buzz around Chism as Edelman II is starting to build.

Chism was an All-American last year, catching 120 passes (breaking Cooper Kupp’s school record) for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games. He was in the Big Sky Conference, but still, the numbers are undeniable.

Efton Chism ‘Stood Out’ in OTAs

Now, he’s impressing observers at Patriots OTAs.

From NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry: “The guy who stood out to me was Efton Chism, and it wasn’t because he had this amazing connection with Drake Maye—I don’t think Drake Maye threw him a pass in the competitive period—but I just, he looks really quick to me. This is the undrafted rookie out of Eastern Washington …

“He decelerates at a very rapid rate. So he’ll be running a crosser, catch it, and stop on a dime. It just creates separation for himself in that way. Just somebody to keep an eye on given Josh McDaniels and his history with that receiver position, and what he’s valued there in the past.”

And from MassLive’s Karen Guregian:

“During practice, Chism, the former Eastern Washington alum … was impressive. He caught four of five targets in team drills. He showed quickness and was shifty in the slot, catching balls at all levels.”

And USA Today’s Patriots Wire: “A potential dark horse to make the team is wide receiver Efton Chism III, who flashed elite quickness and separation abilities on the field. He was heavily involved on offense in this practice setting, catching four out of the five passes thrown in his direction. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has found success in the past with a Wes Welker or Julian Edelman type on offense.”

Patriots WR Room is Getting Crowded

The Patriots’ receiving room figures to be crowded, though, and that’s an obstacle for Chism. Already, three newcomers are sure to make the team–free-agent signees Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, as well as third-round pick Kyle Williams. Current slot star DeMario Douglas will be back, too, as will veteran Kendrick Bourne.

That leaves two spots, assuming the Patriots keep seven receivers, for last year’s draft picks, second-rounder JaLynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker, as well as Kayshon Boutte (who improved over the course of last season) and Chism.

Though Polk and Baker were promising picks last year, neither produced as rookies, meaning McDaniels and new coach Mike Vrabel would have no compunction about cutting them if they’re not among the team’s best options at the position.