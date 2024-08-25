‘Versatile Veteran’ Tipped to Survive Patriots Roster Cuts

R

unning back is a rare position of strength for the New England Patriots, but there might still be room for JaMycal Hasty. The “versatile veteran” is somebody who could survive cuts and make the final 53-man roster.

That’s according to Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire. He acknowledges the Pats will be in trouble if RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson suffers injury during the 2024 NFL season.

McElroy outlined how the other options on the depth chart would struggle to handle the workload of a lead back: “Antonio Gibson is being viewed as predominantly a third-down back, and Kevin Harris isn’t an experienced workhorse running back.”

Those issues mean there ought to be “an opportunity for a versatile veteran rusher like JaMycal Hasty to sneak onto the roster.” It’s a solid argument, even though Hasty also lacks experience leading a team’s running game.

Fortunately, there are two other good reasons why Hasty should avoid final cuts.

JaMycal Hasty Has Value

Hasty won’t fool anybody into thinking he’s a workhorse. What he can do is convince as a dynamic runner in a zone-based scheme.

The 27-year-old used his one-cut-and-go skills with both the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. They use zone-style rushing games similar to what new Patriots’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt called for the Cleveland Browns.

As McElroy noted, “Van Pelt’s offense will feature heavy involvement from the running backs, and the Patriots might be better off carrying four players at that position.”

Hasty’s career average of 4 yards per attempt shows he’s a good fit for Van Pelt’s system. So does a run like this one against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason, highlighted by The QB List’s Ben Brown.

This is one of the positive plays Hasty has put on tape this offseason. He needs to impress after appearing in just two games for the Patriots last season, after being claimed on waivers following the team’s decision to release cornerback Jack Jones.

Hasty can see more action thanks to his aptitude as a receiver. He can catch passes out of the backfield, and beat coverage with wide receiver-like routes, something Hasty showcased on this rep against linebacker Jahlani Tavai at training camp, highlighted by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Gibson, a wide receiver in college, offers the same move skills, but there’s room for two dual-threat backs in Van Pelt’s offense.

Patriots Will Lean on Running Back in Both Phases of Offense

Van Pelt won’t just rely on backs like Stevenson, Gibson and Harris to tote the rock on the ground. The Patriots will also count on those in the backfield to be productive in the passing game.

It’s a demanding remit, but one that helped Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt thrive on Van Pelt’s watch in Cleveland. Something similar is brewing in New England, with Hasty revealing his OC wants the Pats to become the “best screen team” in football, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Hasty’s eagerness to be turned loose in this running back-friendly offense is understandable. So is the correlation between Van Pelt’s fondness for the position and the Patriots carrying four backs among the final 53.

Both are good news for Hasty’s NFL future.