Mike Vrabel Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of A.J. Brown’s Return

The New England Patriots managed to edge past division rivals the New York Jets 26-19 on Sunday that head coach Mike Vrabel stated the team were “lucky” to win.

“We’re lucky to win… we’ll enjoy it for about an hour and then focus on the next task.” Vrabel said after the game. “You have to be able to continue to improve and I don’t feel like we did.”

Week 6 Not A.J. Brown’s ‘Best Effort’ – Mike Vrabel

More specifically, Vrabel was not thrilled about the performance of former All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was making just his second start of the season after returning from injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t his best effort. He’s knows that. We know that… we have all the confidence in AJ”, Vrabel said to the media after the game.

On the day, Brown managed just 3 receptions for 27 receiving yards without a touchdown. Slot receiver DeMario Douglas, tight end Hunter Henry and fellow offseason addition Romeo Doubs all out-gained the ex-Philadelphia Eagle on the day.

Patriots Still Have Full Confidence in A.J. Brown

Perhaps the more important part of Vrabel’s comments concerns the fact that the team retain “all the confidence” in the 29-year old.

In his first game back from injury, playing on a team that he had previously spent less than a full game with previously, it does not require vast amounts of empathy to give Brown a pass for the day.

Especially after a win, and indeed an offensive performance that saw Drake Maye continue his excellent string of games; the reigning AFC champion QB put up 235 yards and 3 touchdowns on the day.