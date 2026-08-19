Hi, Subscriber

Patriots Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown, Milton Williams Before Eagles Practice

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Vrabel New England Patriots
Getty
New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel addressed how emotional it is for A.J. Brown and Milton Williams to practice against the Eagles.

Ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, August 22nd, the New England Patriots are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of joint practices. That, of course, creates a potentially emotional situation for players like A.J. Brown and Milton Williams, with ties to the Eagles.

Brown went through a well-documented divorce with the Eagles over the course of the 2025 season and the following offseason. That ended with longstanding trade rumors, before he was eventually moved to the Patriots on June 1st. Meanwhile, Williams left the Eagles following the 2024 season in free agency, landing in New England on a $104 million contract.

Both Brown and Williams won a Super Bowl in 2024 with the Eagles when they were a key piece of the team. Now, they’re trying to recreate that success with the Patriots.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Addressed the Emotions for A.J. Brown, Milton Williams

A.J. Brown

GettyNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Ahead of the first day of joint practices, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media. There, he emphasized that both A.J. Brown and Milton Williams are professionals and that whatever emotions might go into playing their former team won’t hurt their performance.

“Milt played there, A.J. played there,” Vrabel said. “I mean, I think these guys are professionals. They’ve shown that they want to practice for us. I’m sure there’s some added feelings for them, but I’m not gonna try to explain what those are. Those are their feelings. Again, they’re a part of our team. We’re really excited to have both of those guys. They’ve practiced hard, whether it was against us or against the Colts. I’m sure we’ll see great efforts from both of them today against the Eagles.”

Despite that, Vrabel did acknowledge that the Eagles are still an excellent team. That makes these practices a good way of seeing where the Patriots are at right now, with Vrabel saying it “will be a really good measuring stick.”

Brown and Williams at Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice

Milton Williams New England Patriots

GettyNew England Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams talks to Nick Sirianni

All eyes were on the Patriots and Eagles on Wednesday when the two met for the first of their joint practices. In particular, fans wanted to keep an eye on what A.J. Brown was able to do against an excellent Philadelphia secondary.

Early on, Brown was matched up against Quinyon Mitchell for the Eagles. Fans were ready to explode when he nearly reeled in a one-handed catch in tight coverage, but Brown just missed bringing it in. Later, Brown would get his win, making a spectacular catch on the sideline. He would go on to play very well in 11-on-11s, so maybe Brown did have a little extra motivation against his old team.

Williams, meanwhile, was caught flipping off the Eagles during practice. He had a smile on his face, though, and seemed to be joking with his old teammates.

The Patriots still have their preseason game to come against the Eagles on Saturday. It’s not clear how much key players like Brown and Williams can expect to play then. So, this is their best time to compete against another team, testing themselves for the season.

Dan Morrison After graduating from UMass in 2019, Dan Morrison quickly began a career in sports journalism and digital media. That has seen him work both as a contributing writer at several publications, as well as spending time on the National News Desk at On3. During that time, he has spent the majority of his time covering football, both at the college and NFL levels. Currently residing in Central Florida, his focus with Heavy is on the NFL. More about Dan Morrison

0 Comments

Patriots Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown, Milton Williams Before Eagles Practice

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x