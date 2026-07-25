Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shared Concerning Injury Update on Harold Landry

Training Camp is underway for the New England Patriots. However, veteran linebacker Harold Landry is still battling injury concerns.

Landry was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform, or PUP list. That will allow him to participate in team activities, with the exception of practice itself. If he remains on the PUP list after August 30th, he’s required to miss at least the first four games of the season. This comes after he missed spring workouts while rehabbing from a knee injury.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took some time to address Landry’s injury. However, he wasn’t able to confirm if he thinks Landry will be ready for the start of the regular season or not.

“So, where Harold’s at at the start of the season,” Vrabel said. “You know, I wouldn’t be able to tell you right now. I know that he won’t be practicing, but he’ll be working, and hopefully, we’ll get him back.”

A season ago, Landry led the Patriots in sacks at 8.5 for the season. The team’s second leading sacker from a season ago, K’Lavon Chaisson, left in free agency. So, even with Dre’Mont Jones coming in and Gabe Jacas finally signing his rookie contract, the Patriots are having their depth tested at edge rusher early.

Injuries Derailed Harold Landry’s First Season with the New England Patriots

Harold Landry came to the New England Patriots on a three-year, $43.5 million deal ahead of the 2025 season. That would give him the chance to reunite with Mike Vrabel, after the two were previously together with the Tennessee Titans.

However, injuries ended up derailing Landry’s first season with the Patriots. In particular, a knee injury that he’s still battling cost him time a season ago.

Landry was able to play just 15 regular season games for the Patriots. When he was on the field, he was often playing through pain.

In that respect, the fact that he led the team in sacks is that much more impressive. Still, there was a production drop off. Landry had 5 fewer tackles for a loss in 2025 than in 2024, for instance.

In the playoffs, Landry was only able to play in three of four games and was only able to make one start as his knee injury became harder and harder to navigate. He did not have either a sack or a tackle for loss during that entire playoff run as a result.

Landry Has Been Around the Patriots This Offseason

Even with the injuries, Harold Landry has made a point of being around the Patriots throughout the offseason. Before the rest of the team returned on April 20th for the beginning of the offseason program, he was back in Foxborough.

That decision was, likely, in no small part because of the injury. It allowed him to take advantage of the team’s facilities and medical staff for directly, as he’s continued to work on that knee.

Landry will continue to do that and go through the rehab process. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get back on the field soon for the Patriots.