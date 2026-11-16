Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Injury Update on WR A.J. Brown

If something could go wrong for the New England Patriots, it did on Sunday. In the end, that led to a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany.

Worse than getting blown out for a second week in a row, the Patriots suffered several massive injuries on the offensive side of the ball. The most notable of those was to quarterback Drake Maye. However, in his return to action, wide receiver A.J. Brown was also injured again.

After the game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the injury to Brown. However, he was vague about the severity of it.

“Wasn’t able to finish,” Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll see what the severity of that is once we get back and kind of go from there.”

This time Brown suffered a hamstring injury. It’s a new one compared to what he’s already dealt with earlier in the season, but with a bye week upcoming, there’s a chance that he can bounce back quickly. It just depends on how testing comes back in the coming days.

New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown Has Battled Injuries

Injuries have started to become a trend for A.J. Brown in his career. In his last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was only able to play in 13 and 15 regular season games, respectively. Now, in his first season with the Patriots, he’s already dealing with his third injury.

Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, which forced him onto IR. He struggled in two games that he returned for, before his degenerative knee issue popped up once again. That cost him another two games. Now, it’s the hamstring that is to be determined.

Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf acknowledged that Brown had a knee issue in the offseason. Still, the team was confident in it. Wolf said, “It’s a factor, but we examined him. He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it.”

The offense is completely different when Brown is on the field and when he’s off it. Even when he’s not playing to his full potential, Brown demands attention that the Patriots haven’t been able to replicate without him.

“Yeah, it’s been great having him out there,” Drake Maye said last week. “Anytime you got a player like A.J. getting out there a little bit and seeing how he feels [it’s great]. We got a lot of great guys that I feel like can make plays… The biggest thing I like is to try to get them the ball and then see what they can do.”

Patriots Get Bad Report on Drake Maye Injury

Arguably the only player more important than Brown is Maye. Unfortunately, his injury now looks like it could cost him some time.

“The Patriots are going to do more testing, but I’m told for now they expect that he will be out a while,” Mike Florio reported.

The Patriots have a bye week next week. So, the hope is that Maye and Brown will both have some time to get healthy and not miss many games. However, if they are out a while, it could spell doom for the 2026 season.