Patriots Warned About Trade for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp

Ignoring their suitability as a potential trade partner for former Super Bowl MVP and NFL Triple Crown winner, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, would be a “foolish” decision by the New England Patriots.

That’s the warning from an unnamed AFC executive, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He believes “the Patriots would be ‘foolish’ not to entertain a deal, given their receiver situation.”

A paucity of options at wide receiver isn’t the only compelling reason for the Pats to pursue Kupp. There’s also salary cap space projected by Spotrac.com to be $123,795,793, the highest in the league.

It’s more than enough to accommodate the hefty contract carried by Kupp for 2025. Fowler noted the 31-year-old “is due $20 million in 2025, and all but $5 million of that is guaranteed in the form of a roster bonus. The Rams would likely be willing to eat some of the contract to facilitate a trade.”

The last line is another incentive for the Patriots to explore a deal. Yet, it’s the presence of quarterback Drake Maye and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that are stronger reasons to acquire All-Pro Kupp.

Patriots Should Heed Cooper Kupp Trade Warning

A Patriots trade for Kupp makes too much sense not to happen. He’s a proven commodity who knows how to be the No. 1 receiver for an offense.

In terms of scheme fit, McDaniels’ system is perfect for Kupp’s skill-set. Specifically, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year’s ability to work from the slot and boss defenses between the numbers.

McDaniels routinely helped prolific inside receivers dominate during his previous stints calling plays in New England. Players like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Armendola all thrived in this niche role.

Kupp’s dealt with injuries and a declining workload amid Puka Nacua’s emergence for the Rams, but the MVP of Super Bowl 56 can still produce from the right alignment. He played 419 snaps in the slot last season, accounting for 56.5 percent of his total reps, according to Player Profiler.

Kupp offered a reminder of his brilliance from the slot when the Rame won 28-22 at Gillette Stadium in Week 11. He accounted for 101 of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 183 yards “targeting slot receivers,” per Rams.com intern Wyatt Miller.

That performance was reminiscent of Kupp’s awesome 2021 season, when he led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Kupp “had 1,402 slot receiving yards,” that year, which was “630 more than any other WR,” according to PFF Fantasy & Betting.

Kupp may never return to those levels, but he can be a reliable chain-mover for McDaniels and a go-to target for Maye.

Cooper Kupp Would Elevate Other Patriots Wide Receivers

The depth chart needs an alpha receiver capable of elevating everybody at the position. One incumbent pass-catcher already endorses the Patriots trading for Kupp, but it’s a younger receiver who would benefit more from the deal.

Third-year pro DeMario Douglas wasn’t the best fit for previous OC Alex Van Pelt, but that will change under McDaniels. Douglas can expect to see an increase of targets on in-breaking routes, both in short and underneath areas.

A Kupp and Douglas double act would help Maye become a more efficient passer. They would also help an outside burner like Kayshon Boutte get more opportunities as a vertical threat.

Boutte showed promise on the perimeter this season and he wants the Pats to expand the offense. That won’t happen without an established and consistent playmaker leading Maye’s receivers.

Kupp fits the bill as a potential culture-changer for what should be a more physical brand of football on the watch of McDaniels and new head coach Mike Vrabel.