Patriots Insider Hints at Roster Move Amid TreVeyon Henderson Injury

The New England Patriots are gearing up for their first contest of the 2026 regular season, which will see them square off against the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX rematch. The Pats are licking their chops at this opportunity to get revenge against a Seahawks team that ended their 2025 campaign with a crushing defeat, but taking down the reigning champs is going to be easier said than done.

There are a handful of notable injury situations that both teams are dealing with ahead of this matchup. For New England, the guy whose status is most noteworthy right now appears to be running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is dealing with an ankle injury. As of right now, Henderson’s status is up in the air, which led one team insider to predict that a running back will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the coming days.

Patriots Predicted to Make Running Back Move Before Week 1

For the second straight year, the Patriots’ running back room is set to be led by Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. After a slow start for both guys in 2025, they ended up forming one of the more effective running back tandems in the league by the time the season wrapped up, and they will look to do so once again this year.

The problem is that the depth behind them isn’t particularly great. We saw this last year when Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5, forcing the team to rely on Terrell Jennings as the No. 3 running back. Jennings was set to reprise that role in 2026, but he landed on injured reserve with a season-ending injury during training camp.

The only running back behind Stevenson and Henderson on the depth chart right now is Corey Kiner, who was picked up in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals at the end of August. If Henderson isn’t ready to go by Wednesday, New England would be perilously thin at the running back position for its clash against Seattle. With that in mind, team insider Mike Reiss of ESPN believes Lan Larison or Hassan Haskins will get elevated to the active roster for this game.

“Lan Larison (5-11, 209) and/or Hassan Haskins (6-2, 228) have a strong chance to be elevated from the practice squad,” Reiss wrote. “Larison, a second-year player from UC Davis, spent last season on injured reserve (foot) after initially signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Haskins is a four-year veteran who broke into the NFL on Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans squad in 2023.

Patriots Hoping TreVeyon Henderson Can Play in Week 1

Getty New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson missed practice, raising questions about his status and availability for the team’s NFL season opener.

Henderson hasn’t practiced since Aug. 24, and with this game taking place on Wednesday, time is running out for him to get back on the field. The Patriots aren’t going to rush Henderson back into action since it is only the start of the season, but it would benefit greatly from having him active against a vicious Seahawks defense.

There are still a couple of days for Henderson to get himself ready for this game, but as of right now, things are not trending in the right direction. If Henderson can return to practice in the next couple of days, he will have a shot to suit up for the team’s season-opener. Otherwise, look for Larison or Haskins to get called up for this game.