Patriots Face Sudden ‘Logjam’ at Wide Receiver

Once a glaring position of need, the New England Patriots have a “logjam” at wide receiver after the NFL Draft as ESPN’s Mike Reiss puts it.

The Patriots once had no true No. 1 wideout and a serious lack of depth. Now, the Patriots will need to decide who to cut when training camp rolls around in July.

“After signing veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, and drafting Washington State’s Kyle Williams in the third round, the Patriots have revamped their wide receivers room,” Reiss wrote on Monday. “Third-year slot DeMario Douglas is probably safe, which means veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year player Kayshon Boutte and 2024 draft picks Ja’Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) are among those vying for a role in a suddenly crowded position group.”

Even with that “logjam,” the Patriots still added more amid undrafted free signings. That includes Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III, Memphis’ DeMeer Blankmussee, and South Alabama’s Jeremiah Webb.

Chism had 120 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Blankmusee had 45 receptions for 677 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, and Webb had 36 catches for 649 yards.

Depth Chart Spots Up for Grabs

While the Patriots have a No. 1 receiver in Diggs now, New England has clear competition for everyone else on the depth chart.

Douglas led the Patriots receivers last season with 66 catches for 621 yards and three touchdowns, and Boutte was close behind at 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns. Bourne only had 28 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown, and he has a second of three years on his $19.5 million contract coming up with the chance to prove his worth on the field.

Hollins could make a solid contribution this year after a 2024 season where he had 31 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills. Williams could build on his senior season at Washington State where he had 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Polk showed promise as a rookie with 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, but he will need to take strides forward to move up the depth chart. Baker didn’t see as much time with just 90 offensive snaps in 11 games, but a strong training camp could help him earn more snaps in 2025.

Jackson will get a shot in return from injury, and Jiles similarly will have a shot to move up from the practice squad where he spent last season.

Kyle Williams Can Serve 1 Key Role for Patriots

Even as a third-round draft pick, Williams will have a tough climb on the Patriots’ depth chart, but his blocking and physical toughness could help him get on the field sooner than later.

“He’s fast, can play outside and inside, really good with the ball in his hands,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters on April 25 before the second day of the draft.

New England ultimately took the former UNLV and Washington State standout with the No. 69 pick. Williams played three seasons at UNLV followed by two at Washington State as he amassed 248 catches for 3,609 yards and 29 touchdowns in 50 games over five seasons.

“For an undersized guy, he’s really tough. He doesn’t shy away from anything. He can block,” Wolf said. “(I) had the opportunity to visit with him on his 30 visit here, and he really has a great personality, and we’re excited about what he’s going to add from that perspective.”