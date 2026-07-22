Patriots Young Core Earns Major Honor Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The New England Patriots are getting ready to kickoff Training Camp ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Coming off a Super Bowl run, expectations are high on the Patriots to take another step forward and see their young group of stars continue to improve.

That’s something that ESPN certainly expects to happen. Ahead of the 2026 season, Aaron Schatz of ESPN ranked the Patriots as the top young core of players in the entire NFL.

ESPN defines the young core as players under 25 years old. That’s as of September 1, 2026. The methodology involved looked at starts and snaps played by those young players. After that, it looked at the quality of their play. Also taken into consideration are their contracts, positional value, injuries, the 2026 draft, and expected starters.

Why the New England Patriots Have the Top Young Core in the NFL

A season ago, ESPN had the New England Patriots ranked seventh for their young core. That’s undeniably good, but the jump to first is an excellent one, and it largely comes on the back of what the team did in 2025. That includes quarterback Drake Maye becoming an MVP candidate.

On top of that, Aaron Schatz highlighted defensive back Christian Gonzalez and offensive tackle Will Campbell. With only Craig Woodson being a key player graduating from the young core, it’s easy to see why he’s so high on this group.

“The Patriots’ haul of young talent isn’t just about Maye, but it certainly starts with him.” Schatz wrote. “My system identifies Maye as the most valuable young commodity in the NFL after he threw for 4,394 yards and came close to winning the MVP award last season. He will turn 24 right before the season begins.”

One key thing for this group of young Patriots is their potential. Even players who struggled flashed talent. With some development, they could become elite.

“Maye’s offensive line had issues during the postseason, but there’s no question it features young talent. Left tackle Campbell is just 22, and center Jared Wilson is 23. First-round pick Caleb Lomu, who will eventually slot in at either left or right tackle, is just 21. Behind those offensive linemen, Maye can hand off to 23-year-old running back TreVeyon Henderson and throw passes to 24-year-old Kayshon Boutte, 23-year-old Kyle Williams or 22-year-old rookie Eli Raridon,” Schatz wrote.

“There’s less young talent on the defensive side of the ball, but the Patriots’ best defender turned 24 in June. Gonzalez was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl after posting 69 tackles and 20 passes defensed. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is 23, and second-round rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas is 22.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye Named Top Franchise Player to Build Around

Ahead of the 2026 season, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report shared a ranking of the top players to build your franchise around. That wasn’t necessarily just quarterbacks, but Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took the top spot anyway.

“This is really a no-doubter considering that Maye led the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating, QBR and yards per attempt during a near-MVP sophomore campaign for the surprise AFC champion Patriots,” Gagnon wrote.