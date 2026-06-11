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2-Year New Orleans Saints Player Released By San Francisco 49ers

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Mims #33 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Jordan Mims is coming off a season where he appeared in one game for the Tennessee Titans.

He signed with the San Francisco 49ers over the offseason.

That said, Mims has now been waived on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote: “49ers signed RB Sincere Mccormick to a one-year deal and waived RB Jordan Mims.”

Mims’ Background

GettyJordan Mims #33 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mims played five seasons of college football at Fresno State.

During his final year, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2023.

@PFSNcollege wrote (on May 11): “Highest-graded Mountain West running backs since 2019, per PFSN College RB Impact score 📊 1) Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (97.6) 2) Kairee Robinson, San Jose State (85.8) 3) Jacory Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico (85.0) 4) Jordan Mims, Fresno State (83.1) 5) Charles Williams, UNLV (82.7)”

Following his release from the Buffalo Bills (in the 2023 preseason), Mims spent part of two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

GettyJordan Mims #33 of the New Orleans Saints is brought down by Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during a game at Lambeau Field on December 23, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As a rookie, Mims only appeared in two games.

That said, he played in 11 games during the 2024 season.

Mims rushed for 70 yards (and caught 12 balls for 71 yards) that year.

GettyJordan Mims #33 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on November 10, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While Mims has been given limited playing time, he could be a nice addition to another team’s practice squad.

He will turn 27 later this month, but teams are always in need of running back depth that has experience.

His availability will be worth watching for Saints fans.

GettyJordan Mims #33 of the New Orleans Saints takes a direct snap in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Looking At The Saints

The Saints have been unable to return to the playoffs since the 2020 season when they still had NFL legend Drew Brees as their quarterback.

They are coming off a year where they went 6-11.

On August 15, the Saints will open up the preseason when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will play their first game of the regular season on September 13 when they visit the Detroit Lions.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Year New Orleans Saints Player Released By San Francisco 49ers

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