2-Year New Orleans Saints Player Released By San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mims is coming off a season where he appeared in one game for the Tennessee Titans.

He signed with the San Francisco 49ers over the offseason.

That said, Mims has now been waived on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote: “49ers signed RB Sincere Mccormick to a one-year deal and waived RB Jordan Mims.”

Mims’ Background

Mims played five seasons of college football at Fresno State.

During his final year, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2023.

@PFSNcollege wrote (on May 11): “Highest-graded Mountain West running backs since 2019, per PFSN College RB Impact score 📊 1) Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (97.6) 2) Kairee Robinson, San Jose State (85.8) 3) Jacory Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico (85.0) 4) Jordan Mims, Fresno State (83.1) 5) Charles Williams, UNLV (82.7)”

Following his release from the Buffalo Bills (in the 2023 preseason), Mims spent part of two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

As a rookie, Mims only appeared in two games.

That said, he played in 11 games during the 2024 season.

Mims rushed for 70 yards (and caught 12 balls for 71 yards) that year.

While Mims has been given limited playing time, he could be a nice addition to another team’s practice squad.

He will turn 27 later this month, but teams are always in need of running back depth that has experience.

His availability will be worth watching for Saints fans.

Looking At The Saints

The Saints have been unable to return to the playoffs since the 2020 season when they still had NFL legend Drew Brees as their quarterback.

They are coming off a year where they went 6-11.

On August 15, the Saints will open up the preseason when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will play their first game of the regular season on September 13 when they visit the Detroit Lions.