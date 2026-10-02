Saints’ 2-Time All-Pro Gets Opening After Mediocre Start

The New Orleans Saints were planning on having Travis Etienne Jr. available for the season.

But now, the Saints longtime RB Alvin Kamara has an opening to demonstrate he can lead the backfield himself.

New Orleans placed Etienne on injured reserve Thursday after he aggravated a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. He must miss at least four games, beginning with Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

A knee sprain kept Kamara out of the opener. But he returned Sept. 20 to a rotation, a veteran who once owned the job with an extended chance to make his case again.

Etienne had 30 carries for 128 yards and 11 catches through three games. Kamara has rushed 18 times for 51 yards in two appearances.

Kamara’s Opening Comes With a Question

Kamara returned from his knee injury ahead of his projected recovery timeline, saying before his debut that he felt he had “really no limitations.”

He also sounded prepared for either a lead role or a shared one: “My job is to be ready, so I’ll be ready.”

His two games have been up and down.

Kamara gained 15 yards on nine carries against Baltimore but caught five passes.

Against Las Vegas, he turned nine carries into 36 yards, including a 30-yard run the Saints featured among their game highlights, and caught one pass. The receiving production that has long set him apart hasn’t emerge consistently this season.

The other footnote on Kamara is his weak stats in 2025, playing 11 games and finishing with career lows of 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards.

The Saints then signed Etienne, giving coach Kellen Moore an experienced back with the ability to contribute on the ground and through the air.

Moore described the two as “probably similar players” in March.

Etienne’s absence affords Kamara time to demonstrate how much of that three-phase role he can handle at 31.

Saints Have Other Backs to Consider

A larger role for Kamara doesn’t necessarily mean an exclusive one.

Kendre Miller has 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown this season. He was inactive for the Ravens game because of roster numbers, Moore said afterward, before returning against the Raiders.

CJ Donaldson has handled a smaller rushing workload, but Moore has praised his pass protection.

The Saints also signed another running back to their practice squad Thursday. The move supplies depth while Etienne is out; it doesn’t define how Moore will divide carries on Monday. Kamara, Miller and Donaldson each offer the staff a cause to use them.

Kamara’s experience makes him a strong candidate for more touches, but the Saints can ease him into that workload after his August injury.

Before Etienne’s return, Kamara has four games to make an argument with his play.

The backfield has changed around him, but Monday holds the battle ground to show what the franchise legend’s role should be.