Alvin Kamara Contract Update Raises Eyebrows After Comments

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis provided an update on the contract status of star running back Alvin Kamara. Monday, Loomis spoke to the media addressing many topics. Regarding Kamara, he continued to state that they want to evaluate the rest of the roster before making a decision.

Loomis said, “We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster. Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

Kamara enters the final year of his contract in 2026. He remains on the list of trade candidates as well as cap casualties this offseason. In addition, the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne to a four year deal this year. Suddenly, Kamara’s place on the roster feels like a surplus to requirements given his salary.

Alvin Kamara Wants to Play for Saints Despite Contract Update

Earlier this month, Kamara spoke on Terron Armstead’s podcast about the upcoming season for the Saints. He spoke glowingly about fellow running back Etienne as well. Kamara said, “[I] couldn’t be happier after [my] boy got paid. Two, it’s some help in the backfield.” It appears Kamara’s contract situation is not a distraction.

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In the past, Kamara split a backfield with Mark Ingram. Together, they ran for over 3000 total scrimmage yards in 2017. That season, Kamara also won offensive rookie of the year.

In 2025, Kamara struggled mightily, posting the least amount of total yardage in his career. He finally approaches a major down stretch of his career. However, Kamara seems to welcome the addition of Etienne as it lessens his overall workload.

Over the last few seasons, Kamara operated as a lead back without a true committee partner. The last time Kamara played with another co-running back, the Saints employed Latavius Murray as an early down back.

Perhaps with the addition of Etienne, Kamara can get back to the player he used to encapsulate… If the Saints want to renew Kamara’s contract, that is.

Kamara Remains One of the Greatest Saints Ever

Regardless of what happens with Kamara’s contract this coming season, he remains one of the greatest Saints of all time. According to Pro Football Reference, Kamara ranks sixth all time in Saints history for approximate value.

In his career thus far, Kamara produced 12829 total scrimmage yards and 86 total touchdowns in 134 games. Those numbers include playoff appearances. It is difficult to imagine Kamara in another uniform other than the Saints.

However, as the team continues to develop their young squad, casualties continue to exist in the NFL. Even star players never seem to elude the inevitable roster crunch that comes from general managers.

That being said, perhaps a middle ground exists as Kamara seems to want to stay with the organization and provide veteran leadership. His comments about Etienne indicate Kamara wants to help this team continue to grow. However, the Saints may feel otherwise and decide that Kamara’s contract becomes too much of a burden to bear anymore this season.