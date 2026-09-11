Saints Get Alvin Kamara Injury Update They Needed Before Lions Game

As the New Orleans Saints finalized their Week 1 preparations on Thursday, the injury report brought a massive sigh of relief with some expected bad news.

In the backfield, Alvin Kamara logged his second consecutive limited practice day. With the team expecting him to suit up barring any setbacks, Kamara is on track to clear the final hurdle ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Travis Etienne Jr. is the heavy lifter this season, but Kamara suiting up against the Lions instantly gives Kellen Moore’s scheme, ensuring the team’s weapon is handling high-leverage touches when it’s needed.

Saints Insider Predicts Alvin Kamara to Start vs. Lions

New Orleans insider Nick Underhill says the team is expecting him to play Sunday, seeing his progress this week.

“He’s like two weeks ahead of his schedule right now,” Underhill said Thursday.

“And I think he’s going to play on Sunday based on what we saw today, barring any setbacks. I think he’s good to go. I think he’s in good shape, and I think it’s going to open up the offense. It gives you two back looks. It allows people out in the space. You can line up different ways. You can get into different packages.”

Kendre Miller sat out a practice session last week, instantly generating rumors about a potential injury. However, Miller was already suited up for practice alongside Etienne when Kamara joined them.

“Obviously, Etienne is going to be RB1 this year, but I think AK is going to be a real weapon. Having him out there just allows you to start in a good place.”

Having Kamara back in action with their bell cow has been Moore’s core plan for every Sunday night, unless something goes sideways. However, Miller got in a ton of practice with Etienne when Kamara was sitting out. With the veteran just coming off his knee injury, Moore might go a tad bit easy on him since it’s just Week 1, and let Miller handle a big chunk of Kamara’s snaps.

For now, Kamara’s game-time status might linger right up to kickoff if it means Kellen Moore can buy him every possible minute of recovery.

But that might not be the case for other dinged-up players on the Saints roster.

Cameron Jordan, Others Remain Out

While the Saints got some relief with the Kamara situation, veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan has been ruled out for the season opener, making it the first game he’s missed since Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. He did not practice on Thursday.

On the brighter side, running back Audric Estime was held out of active drills due to an ongoing thigh issue but was present in the building during media availability. The reports coming out of New Orleans hint that his injury is not severe and that his Week 1 status still remains uncertain, with a tiny glimmer of hope that he plays.

And finally, the remaining two players on the Saints injury list, Oscar Delp and David Godchaux, sitting out Thursday’s practice was no surprise, either.