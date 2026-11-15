Cam Jordan Calls Out NFL Refs After Controversial Call Costs Saints vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan had a pointed question for NFL referees after a controversial pass interference penalty helped the Carolina Panthers steal a 20-17 victory on Sunday, November 15.

With the NFC South lead on the line, the Saints watched their comeback unravel in the closing seconds when cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was flagged for defensive pass interference on a deep throw from Bryce Young to Jalen Coker.

The 30-yard penalty moved Carolina into field goal range, setting up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 54-yard game-winner as time expired.

Jordan wasn’t convinced the officials got it right.

Sharing a video of the play on X, the longtime Saints defensive end offered a four-word reaction:

What is OPI https://t.co/u9V3deB1JD— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) November 15, 2026

Jordan’s question appeared to suggest that Coker, rather than McKinstry, should have been penalized for offensive pass interference.

Cam Jordan Questions Controversial Pass Interference Call Against Saints

The decisive play came moments after the Saints had completed a remarkable comeback of their own.

Trailing 17-14 with 41 seconds remaining, New Orleans tied the game on Charlie Smyth’s 55-yard field goal. The Panthers then took possession at their own 34-yard line with 34 seconds remaining.

After an incompletion, Young targeted Coker downfield, where McKinstry was defending. Officials threw the flag against the Saints cornerback, awarding Carolina 30 yards and placing the ball at the New Orleans 36-yard line.

That was enough for Fitzgerald to deliver the winning kick.

Jordan’s reaction centers on an important distinction in the NFL rulebook.

Under the NFL’s official playing rules, offensive pass interference can occur when a receiver initiates contact by pushing off a defender to create separation. Defensive pass interference, meanwhile, involves prohibited contact that significantly restricts a receiver’s opportunity to catch the ball.

Whether Coker committed offensive interference is a matter of interpretation, and Jordan’s post does not establish that officials made an incorrect ruling.

But the veteran defender clearly wanted an explanation for why the contact resulted in a penalty against New Orleans.

Controversial Saints-Panthers Finish Has Major NFC South Consequences

The timing made the penalty particularly painful for New Orleans.

The Saints entered Sunday with an opportunity to move into first place in the NFC South. Instead, Carolina improved to 4-5, while New Orleans fell to 3-6.

According to NBC Sports’ Josh Alper, the penalty against McKinstry set up the Panthers’ game-winning field goal after the Saints had tied the contest with less than a minute remaining.

There was another wrinkle to the officiating controversy.

Carolina was penalized 17 times for 152 yards during the game, compared with just three penalties for 46 yards against New Orleans, according to the Saints’ official game statistics.

Some Panthers observers had their own complaints about the officiating throughout the afternoon, including an offensive pass interference penalty against tight end Darren Waller earlier in the contest.

But it was the final significant penalty against New Orleans that ultimately helped decide the division matchup.

The Saints had already overcome a difficult offensive afternoon behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who completed 25 of 35 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Alvin Kamara scored twice, helping New Orleans briefly take a fourth-quarter lead.

The running back’s involvement had been a storyline entering the matchup after questions surrounding the team’s backfield rotation. Heavy previously examined how New Orleans planned to divide the workload among Kamara, Travis Etienne and Audric Estime.

Instead of celebrating a crucial division victory, Jordan and the Saints were left questioning the sequence that put Carolina in position to win.

And with New Orleans now a game behind the Panthers in the win column, the cost of that final flag extends beyond Sunday’s result.