Saints Reportedly Make Final Cameron Jordan Free Agency Decision

The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2026 campaign with a sense of optimism. After a strong finish in 2025, there’s reason to believe that the Saints will take a step forward when they return to action. If quarterback Tyler Shough can build off his encouraging rookie campaign, New Orleans could surprise quite a few folks in the NFC South division.

Of course, the rest of the roster around him needs to be in tip-top shape, which is why the front office isn’t done making additions to this team just yet. One of the final items on the team’s offseason to-do list involved resolving the future of legendary defensive lineman Cameron Jordan, and on Tuesday, the team reportedly found a way to keep him in town for at least one more year.

Saints Re-Sign Cameron Jordan in Free Agency

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Jordan has spent the first 15 years of his career with the Saints. During that time, he has established himself as one of the greatest defensive linemen in the history of the league, as he has consistently managed to find a way to get to the quarterback, even in the later stages of his career.

Jordan’s calling card is his consistency, as he has missed just two total games during his career. During his time on the field, Jordan has racked up eight Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections. His best season came in 2017, as he racked up 62 tackles, 13 sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles. That production earned Jordan his lone All-Pro First Team selection and a fourth-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Even as he’s gotten older, Jordan has remained productive, as he racked up 10.5 sacks for New Orleans last year. However, he opted to take some time to consider his future this offseason, which led to an extended stay on the free agent market. And while rumors linked him to several different teams, it ultimately was not a surprise when it was revealed that he had decided to return to the Saints on a one-year contract.

“The Saints are bringing back one of their franchise greats, as eight-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan is set to return, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “The two sides are putting the finishing touches on a 1-year, incentive-laden deal during his visit today.”

Saints Shore Up Defensive Line with Cameron Jordan Reunion

It’s rare for a player to spend his entire career with one team, but Jordan and the Saints have found a way to get deals done with each other time and again. The end of his playing days is certainly drawing near, but this deal has given Jordan the chance to finish his career as a one-team player.

Of course, Jordan could find himself in a similar spot next offseason, but for now, New Orleans is simply going to be content to celebrate the return of one of its franchise legends. Beyond that, Jordan is still playing at a high level, so his presence will undoubtedly make this defense better. Jordan’s decision to re-sign with the Saints is a win for all parties involved, and he will be looking to prove he still has some gas left in the tank by putting together another big campaign in 2026.