Saints Get Blunt Cameron Jordan Take Amid Vikings Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings have a little more than $13 million in salary cap space, according to Over the Cap, and a new general manager in Nolan Teasley calling the shots. With mandatory minicamp approaching, Teasley could still look to address areas of the roster he believes need reinforcement.

One position worth monitoring is edge rusher. Minnesota moved on from Jonathan Greenard this offseason, opening the door for Dallas Turner to take on a larger role.

While the Vikings are confident in Turner’s development, adding another pass rusher could help strengthen the rotation and avoid putting too much of the burden on the young defender.

One of the names in the speculation conversation is Cameron Jordan. However, FanSided’s Justin Carter believes that Jordan should re-sign with the New Orleans Saints rather than venture elsewhere.

“The soon-to-be 37-year-old defensive end has played in 243 NFL games, all of them for the New Orleans Saints,” Carter wrote in a June 10 article. “At the moment, he’s a free agent still, which seems…odd, right? Jordan might be a 15-year veteran who isn’t the same guy he was in his prime, but he’s coming off a 10.5-sack season and could still help a contender.

“Maybe that contender is simply just his former team? While I tend to not be quite as high on New Orleans’ NFC South chances as others, the team has as good as a shot as anyone to win that division and host a playoff game. Jordan would inch them closer to that, assuming he doesn’t suddenly fall off a cliff in his 16th NFL campaign.”

Cameron Jordan Can Still Make an Impact

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan played 589 total snaps, earning a 76.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 21 hurries, one forced fumble, and five QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Jordan recorded 31 solo tackles.

Moreover, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley arrives from Seattle, where the Seahawks built much of their Super Bowl success on a deep pass-rushing rotation. Given that background, it wouldn’t be surprising if he looks to take a similar approach in Minnesota.

Ben Leber Would Like to See Vikings Land Cameron Jordan

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber believes Jordan would be an ideal veteran to pursue, as he can still contribute to the Minnesota defense. Jordan would be a short-term solution to replace Greenard’s production, especially if he can match last season’s numbers, as it would be a major boost.

“Cam Jordan has been the ultimate pro throughout his entire career,” Leber said in a June 7 video on his YouTube channel. “Is he going to give you a lot of juice? Is he going to give you double-digit sacks? No, he’s not. But he’s going to be the voice that everybody listens to…

“I’d probably put Cam No. 1 [as a potential veteran free agent target]. Plus, his pops played for the Vikes. It is neat, and it would be fun. I would consider myself a younger head, not an older head, and I think that’s kind of a fun full-story moment.”