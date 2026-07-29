Saints Reveal Major Update on Chris Olave Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints have an important decision to make regarding wide receiver Chris Olave, who can become a free agent after the 2026 NFL season. Both sides remain in contract extension talks, as Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on July 25.

If Olave and the Saints cannot reach an agreement on a new deal, New Orleans could eventually begin exploring trade offers for the wide receiver rather than risk losing him without receiving anything in return.

As a result, the Saints faced a similar situation last year with Rashid Shaheed, who was set to become a free agent. Instead of letting him walk, New Orleans traded him to the Seattle Seahawks and secured draft picks in return.

Nonetheless, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis wants to get a deal done with Olave, as he provided an update on the situation while speaking to the media on July 28.

“We’re having a lot of discussions,” Loomis said (h/t NOF) We have meetings, and we’re just not there yet. Hopefully, we’re hopeful. We want to get it done. And Chris and his agents, Jason and Drew Rosenhaus, I know they want to get it done. We all do. But look, it’s got to be right for both parties.”

How Mickey Loomis Feels About Chris Olave Contract Talks

Last season, Olave played 625 pass snaps for the Saints, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 79.7 (78.0 overall PFF grade). Moreover, the wideout hauled in 100 receptions on 151 targets for 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Olave also averaged 11.6 yards per reception and generated 292 yards after the catch.

It’s because of this production and the direction that the team is heading that Loomis doesn’t want to lose the former first-round pick. Still, despite the talks ongoing, Loomis doesn’t want to reveal how he feels the negotiations are going with Olave’s representation.

“I hate saying that [I am optimistic] when it comes to negotiations because it seems like sometimes when I’m pessimistic, they get done, and when I’m optimistic, they don’t,” Loomis added. “That’s happened.”

Saints Get Chris Olave Trade Idea Involving Bills

Should New Orleans and Olave not get a deal done, Mark Powell of FanSided put together a trade idea that would have the wide receiver heading to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick.

“The Saints will want a first-rounder,“ Powell wrote in a July 26 article. “In most drafts (including 2026), that would’ve been quite achievable. However, the 2027 draft class is stacked with talent, particularly at quarterback and wide receiver.

“Last April, few picks in the 2027 draft were dealt out of preparation for a loaded class. It was described to me by fellow reporters as essentially trading a round up. So, a second-round selection in 2027 had the same value as a 2026 first-rounder. This is where I’m coming from.

“New Orleans needs quantity. They’ve already lost three of their picks in 2027, though most of those are in the later rounds. Adding a 2027 second provides a valuable weapon to GM Mickey Loomis’ arsenal.”

If the Saints are battling for the division, chances are they keep Olave past the trade deadline. However, if New Orleans is hovering around .500 or below .500, the question will be whether they listen to offers.