Chris Olave Contract Extension Update with New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave gave an update on his potential contract extension recently. Typically, star players skip offseason training activities while awaiting a new deal. However, Olave participates in those programs this year.

He said, “I’m committed to winning, first of all, and I feel like I’m a team player. The contract is a whole different side of the game. It’s the business side.”

Further, Olave gave an expectation about when he thinks the extension should materialize.

Olave said, “I feel like we’re going to come down to that before training camp. I hope we do, so we don’t affect the chemistry and stuff going into training camp, but I think it’s going to get done soon.”

Both Parties Want a Chris Olave Contract Extension

Given that Olave still refuses to hold out for a new extension, the Saints coaching staff and front office should feel great about keeping him for the long term. Olave clearly has a high character as a football player and wants to work hard to make the Saints a competitive franchise.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis gave an update recently on Olave as well. He said, “Obviously we’d love to have something done sooner than [the start of the regular season], and I’m sure Chris would as well but we’re not there yet.”

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough also commented on Olave’s work ethic and commitment to the organization.

He said, “I think more than anything it just shows he wants to be here. He wants to work hard. He’s doing that every single day. He likes being around the guys and I think he’s just such a value to this team that everybody understands and I think that’s just part of the business side of it. That happens, but more than anything it shows how much he loves it here.”

With that much support from the Saints staff, expect an extension for Olave to finalize sooner rather than later. He loves the direction of the Saints and wants to solidify himself as one of their cornerstone players.

Olave Comes Off a Career Year with the Saints

One factor that may complicate an Olave extension with the Saints is his production from last season. Olave caught 1163 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns last year. Those statistics helped him earn Second Team All-Pro honors.

With Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba resetting the wide receiver market with his extension, Olave may want a similar evaluation given the 3728 receiving yards he’s tallied so far in his career. However, now that the Saints drafted Jordyn Tyson, its possible Olave’s production will drop.

For the last several years, Olave has been the main target in the Saints offense. Rashid Shaheed also provided some fantastic value for them, but they traded him to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2025 trade deadline. Regardless, Olave and Tyson give the Saints a formidable duo of wide receivers for potentially years to come.