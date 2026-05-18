New Orleans Saints Extension of 3,700-Yard Star ‘Not There Yet’

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the team still works on an extension with star wide receiver Chris Olave. However, it appears that negotiations will take some time.

Loomis said, “Obviously we’d love to have something done sooner than later and I’m sure Chris would as well, but we’re not there yet.”

Despite the lack of an extension, Loomis noted that Olave appears involved in the New Orleans Saints’ offseason training.

The Saints drafted Olave in the first round of the 2022 draft, meaning that he plays on his fifth year option this coming season. After this year, Olave becomes an unrestricted free agent if an extension fails to materialize with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints Olave Extension Chances are Optimistic

The Saints seem keen on keeping their star wide receiver. Historically, New Orleans reaches commitments with their cornerstone players during this period.

Previously, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, Pete Werner, and Erik McCoy signed their deals between the start of offseason training and the beginning of the season. Typically, as the season approaches, the importance of a conclusion rises.

Loomis said, “I think that’s just the natural course of things.”

The New Orleans Saints clearly want to finalize an extension, but Olave should want elite receiver money. With Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving an extension and resetting the market, Olave now owns a reference point to contextualize negotiations.

Last year, Olave performed exceptionally, reaching career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Voters also added him to second-team All-Pro.

Despite an incredible season, Olave still carries some risk as his injury history in the NFL creates some red flags. He suffered multiple concussions in 2024. Not to mention, he endured head trauma in 2020, 2022, and 2023 as well.

With a new extension, Olave should command around $33 million a year annually with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Wide Receiver Duo With Clear Potential

If the New Orleans Saints reach an extension with Olave, they perhaps feature an excellent duo of wide receivers. During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Jordyn Tyson with the 8th overall pick.

Outside of Olave, New Orleans lacked depth at wide receiver. Tyson also received scrutiny of his injury history in the pre-draft process, but the Saints clearly felt comfortable investing a first round selection to acquire him.

During rookie minicamp, the Saints challenged Tyson at multiple positions for a wide receiver. He apparently passed with flying colors. The Saints see versatility in Tyson, and a partnership with Olave presents plenty of upside.

The New Orleans Saints surrounded second year quarterback Tyler Shough with plenty of weapons this offseason. The team also added running back Travis Etienne and bolstered its offensive line. If Shough fails to take a second year leap, the Saints may prove themselves to be an excellent landing spot for a quarterback in the 2027 offseason.