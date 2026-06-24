Saints Cut Ties with Former CFL No. 1 Overall Pick

The New Orleans Saints have been making moves left and right this offseason in an attempt to build off of their strong finish to the 2025 campaign. With Tyler Shough appearing to be their quarterback of the future, all eyes will be on New Orleans to see what it is capable of now that he is the clear-cut starter.

Much of the Saints’ offseason work has been geared towards making Shough’s life easier under center. While the addition of Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is the big move everyone is talking about, New Orleans has also taken some fliers at the wide receiver position recently. However, the front office recently decided to part ways with one member of this group, Damien Alford.

Saints Release Wide Receiver Damien Alford

Alford has had a somewhat unique path to the NFL. After growing up in Canada, Alford spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career playing for the Syracuse Orange. His best campaign came in 2023 when he caught 33 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns, with his 18.5 yards per reception being tops in the ACC. However, he transferred to the Utah Utes in 2024, but he didn’t catch a single pass in four games played.

While he didn’t get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Alford ended up being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. Alford spent last year in his native Canada with the Stampeders, catching 20 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns. After their regular season campaign wrapped up, the Saints decided to take a flier on Alford, signing him to a reserve/futures contract.

There’s no doubt that Alford was going to face long odds to make New Orleans’ roster, but his big-play abilities made him a player worth checking out. For the time being, though, his quest to find a home in the NFL has hit a snag, as the Saints recently moved on from Alford, as they waived him with an injury designation.

“Saints waive Damien Alford,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston shared in a post on X.

Do the Saints Need More Help at Wide Receiver?

Alford obviously didn’t pan out for the Saints, but his departure won’t exactly leave a gaping hole on the depth chart. Tyson and Chris Olave are leading the way on the wide receiver depth chart, with guys like Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton filling in as secondary playmakers. New Orleans also has Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant at tight end, with Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara leading the way at the running back position.

Put that all together, and the Saints have the makings of a solid offense in 2026. Of course, much of their success will depend on the play of Shough under center, but he showed himself well as a rookie, and it’s reasonable to expect him to take a step forward when he returns to the field. Adding another wide receiver to replace Alford for training camp couldn’t hurt, but it certainly isn’t a necessity.