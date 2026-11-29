The New Orleans Saints had to put up with some added adversity throughout Sunday’s Week 12 game in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

There was a driving rain for most of the clash in Cincy, which didn’t make anything easier.

Add in an injury to QB Tyler Shough’s throwing (right) shoulder that forced him to struggle and then leave the game before returning, and this wasn’t the best circumstance for the Saints.

They knew they’d have to beat superstar QB Joe Burrow. Maybe the rain could’ve helped that, but in the end, it didn’t.

New Orleans only scored super late on a pass from Shough to Devaughn Vele, and the final score was Bengals 19, Saints 9.

That wasn’t the only bad news for the Saints, either. One of their stars could be facing punishment from the NFL.

Saints Star Facing NFL Punishment

The NFL hands out fines each week based on penalties that happen across the league.

Certain flags aren’t fine-able offenses — but some are, like unnecessary roughness.

On a play during the third quarter on Sunday, that’s what star linebacker Pete Werner was flagged for.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow took off on a scramble, and he went into a sliding motion at the end of the play.

When a quarterback slides, he’s giving himself up. The defense can’t hit him.

Werner hit Burrow pretty firmly as he was going into his slide, and that could cost him.

This is the play (at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

It’s a tough play for a linebacker, but at this point in the NFL, it’s also a no-doubt penalty. There were actually multiple fouls on the play, but that won’t change the NFL looking at this for a potential fine.

Unnecessary Roughness Fines

Fines for this flag start in the four figures, but they go up the more times a given player commits the specific penalty.

Werner will have to wait until the NFL’s “accountability report” comes out later in the week to learn his actual fine.

The NFL still has discretion on these. They can cancel out a fine if they believe it’s not warranted.

This one feels pretty cut and dry based on the way it fits a textbook definition of how you’re not allowed to hit a quarterback as he’s sliding — but Werner and the Saints won’t know for sure his fine status until later in the week.

For now, New Orleans will just have to sit with their loss, and a record that has dropped to 3-8 for the season.