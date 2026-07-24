Drew Brees Doesn’t Hold Back on Saints QB Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2026 NFL season with their sights set on the NFC South title, and they finally believe they have the quarterback capable of leading them back into the playoff race.

Last season, rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough burst onto the scene and made it known that he’s the Saints’ answer at QB. During the 2025 campaign, Shough played 604 total snaps for New Orleans, earning a 74.6 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions. Shough also recorded 13 big-time throws and eight turnover-worthy plays, and on the ground he added 125 scramble yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Despite his production, Shough would finish runner-up in the 2025 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, as Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan won the award.

Ahead of Year 2 for Shough in New Orleans, Saints legend Drew Brees shared his thoughts on the QB during a July 22 appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

“I’ve been really impressed with Tyler,” Brees said. “He was a second-round pick last year and had a chance to start the last half of the season… They were really an ascending team there at the end of the year. It felt like it was all coming together for them.

“I think Tyler is a guy who’s mature beyond his years. He played seven years of college football, so I think he came in with a level of poise and maturity that’s a little unique for a young player. He’s only going to get better with more reps.”

Saints’ Tyler Shough In the Right Position to Find Success

Moreover, Brees shared a conversation that he had with Shough to help the QB get through a rough patch of sitting on the sidelines waiting for his turn, which eventually came, and the Saints signal-caller ran with his opportunity.

“I think we literally had a conversation maybe a week before he took over as the starter,” Brees added. “Part of it was, ‘Man, how do I continue to prepare to play even though I’m the backup and I’m not getting a lot of reps?’ I told him, ‘Man, you never know when your opportunity will come, and you always have to prepare yourself as a starter.’ Sure enough, a week later, he ended up being the starter.”

Shough is also in the right system to help him find success as Saints head coach Kellen Moore and his coaching staff will be doing everything they can to ensure that their QB can build on his rookie season.

“Kellen Moore is an incredibly bright, creative, great head coach, and now Tyler gets another year in that system,” Brees noted. “On the other side, Brandon Staley, defensively, gives them another year in the system. They’re in a division that’s pretty wide open.”

Derek Carr on Tyler Shough Ahead of 2026 Season

Brees isn’t the only former Saints signal-caller to weigh in on Shough ahead of his second NFL season. Recently, Derek Carr didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New Orleans star.

“Shough came in and he was already just so mature,” Carr said about Shough during a July 10 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “Obviously, he was a little older than the guys coming in. He’s been through life. He’s had some adversity that he’s gone through. You can tell, man, he came in and was ready to ball. Just such a good, humble guy.