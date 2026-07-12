Saints Pro Bowler Gets Honest About Injury History

The New Orleans Saints appear to be a team on the rise. While they didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year, they enjoyed a strong finish to the season, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center. Now that Shough has solidified himself as the Saints’ starting quarterback, there’s a belief that New Orleans can take a step forward in 2026.

Of course, if there’s one thing that can derail a season in the blink of an eye, it’s injuries. Just ask star center Erik McCoy, who has played in only 14 games over the past two seasons due to a slew of injuries. McCoy knows the Saints are hoping to get more out of him in 2026, and he kept it real when discussing his recent lack of availability for the team.

Erik McCoy Gets Brutally Honest on His Injury Woes

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New Orleans selected McCoy in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and to this point in his career, the only thing that has managed to stop him is injuries. McCoy has been a starter from day one for the Saints, and he earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2024 (even though he only played in seven games in the latter campaign).

McCoy was hoping to bounce back in 2025, but he once again could only suit up for seven games thanks to a bicep injury. After back-to-back campaigns where arguably the team’s top offensive lineman has been very limited, it’s safe to say that McCoy is going to enter the new season with quite a bit of attention on him.

Given the physical nature of the game of football, injuries are bound to happen at one point or another. Having played football virtually his entire life, McCoy knows that to be true, so while he made it clear he’s doing everything in his power to stay healthy, he chalked up his recent injury woes to bad luck.

“S*** just happens,” McCoy said, via Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune. “Healthy, unhealthy. Yes, there are certain things you can do to prepare, but at the end of the day, it’s football, s*** happens, and it’s just the luck of the draw.”

Saints Need Erik McCoy to Stay Healthy in 2026

The most important piece of business for the Saints moving forward involves protecting Shough under center. As the center, McCoy plays a big role in helping accomplish that, as he sets up protections and ensures the ball actually gets into Shough’s hands. When he’s not on the field, New Orleans’ entire offense is hurting because of his absence.

Of course, McCoy isn’t choosing to not play in these games for New Orleans, but his injury woes provide the backdrop for what is shaping up to be an important campaign for the veteran center. If McCoy can’t stay healthy, serious questions about his future with the team will pop up, which is the last thing the Saints need as they attempt to help Shough turn himself into a star.