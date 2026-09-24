Free Agent Addition Named Contract New Orleans Saints Already Regret

There was a lot of excitement around the New Orleans Saints addition of running back Travis Etienne Jr. over the offseason. However, the early results have been underwhelming.

Over the first two games of the season, Etienne tallied just 71 total yards, and he’s yet to get into the End Zone in a Saints uniform.

Contract for Travis Etienne Jr. Named One Saints Likely Already Regret

As a result of his slow start, Etienne’s contract (four-year, $48 million) was named as one that the Saints likely already regret by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report.

“Etienne did do some heavy lifting as a pass-catcher in New Orleans’ opener—securing seven of his nine targets for 32 yards—but was far less a factor in his squad’s Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran finished the game with a meager 31 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches,” Kay wrote.