Saints Get More Bad News at QB as Training Camp Nears

The quarterback carousel has taken another dizzying turn for the New Orleans Saints.

Jake Haener, who was in a three-way competition to be the starter, will likely be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program with an oblique strain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

According to Schefter, the injury occurred after Wednesday’s OTA practice while Haener was throwing extra passes. A subsequent MRI revealed a strain but no tear, meaning Haener will not need surgery.

Schefter added, citing league sources, that Haener is expected to “miss a couple of weeks” but should return for the start of training camp in July.

Saints’ QB Room is in Flux

The 26-year-old Haener is competing with rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler for the starting quarterback job in wake of Derek Carr’s sudden retirement.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Fresno State in 2023, Haener appeared in eight games as a rookie, completing 18-of-39 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

In his first start, a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15, Haener went 4-of-10 passing for 49 yards and one interception before being replaced at halftime by Rattler.

Carr, the Saints’ primary starter the last two seasons, surprisingly announced his retirement earlier this month, citing an injury to his left shoulder.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with [my wife] Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” Carr said in a statement. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.

“It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Haener Injury Adds to Saints’ Uncertainty

Haener’s injury only adds to the challenges facing New Orleans and new head coach Kellen Moore as they look to navigate life without a proven quarterback.

Rattler lost all six of his starts as a rookie and concluded the season with 1,317 yards passing, four touchdowns and five picks.

The Saints went 5-12, finishing tied for last in the NFC South.

Monday at the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic, Rattler spoke positively about the team’s quarterback room, which has thrown just 267 combined passes in the NFL.

“It’s a tight-knit room,” Rattler told reporters. “Love the coaches, love the guys in there. We’re just working right now.”

That includes the 25-year-old Shough, who was drafted 40th overall (second round) following a college career that spanned seven years at three different schools (Oregon, Texas Tech, Louisville).

Despite that unconventional path, which included numerous injuries, Shough was highly regarded by many scouts and analysts leading up to the draft. Among them is ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who called Shough “possibly the most talented thrower” in the draft during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“He’s still a guy who will be a two-contract quarterback,” Riddick predicted. “He’ll play 10, 15 years in the NFL.”