Saints Receive Intriguing Take Involving Seahawks, Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints decided to sign Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, and the question will be whether the team wants a two-running-back attack with Alvin Kamara. Nonetheless, Kamara will turn 31 before the 2026 NFL season starts, but he’s a free agent next offseason.

As a result, could the Saints go with Etienne at RB1 and use Kamara as trade bait for any team needing running back help before or during the campaign?

Jeremy Brener of Seahawks on SI noted that Kamara would be one of the three dream trade scenarios for the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who could be looking for a way out after the team signed Travis Etienne during the offseason, might make sense for Seattle if they are willing to give up a future Day 3 pick,” Brener wrote in a July 11 article.

Last season, Kamara played 457 total snaps on offense for the Saints, earning a 51.7 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the veteran running back carried the ball 131 times for 471 rushing yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.6 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Kamara caught 33 passes on 39 targets for 186 receiving yards.

Seahawks Would Make Sense for Veteran Alvin Kamara

As for why the Seahawks make sense as a short-term solution for Kamara, it’s due to the loss of Kenneth Walker III, who left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, Zach Charbonnet will likely miss the start of the season as he returns from a torn ACL injury during Seattle’s playoff run to a Super Bowl championship. As a result, the Seahawks have a lot of question marks at running back.

“The Seahawks have a questionable running back situation with Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL,” Brener added in his article.

“The Seahawks are looking toward rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson to shoulder the load, but none of them provide a truly stable solution.”

Derek Carr Excited About Saints’ Offense Ahead of 2026 Season

Regardless of whether the Saints have Kamara in their offense this upcoming season, former New Orleans QB Derek Carr is excited about the future the team has with Tyler Shough leading the way.

“I’m happy for the city of New Orleans, man, that they got a good young quarterback who can throw to those good young receivers,” Carr said during a July 10 appearance on “Good Morning Football.”

“I always go above the talent. You’ve got to have the talent, obviously, and he does, but it’s just the way he carries himself. He’s very confident, and with a young coach in Kellen [Moore], anytime your head coach is the play caller, that’s a good thing for a young quarterback too.”

Last season, Shough played 604 total snaps for New Orleans, earning a 74.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Shough also recorded 13 big-time throws and eight turnover-worthy plays, and on the ground he added 125 scramble yards and three rushing touchdowns.