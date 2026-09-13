Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? Latest News on Saints Star Before Lions Game

Alvin Kamara Expected to Miss Saints-Lions Game

Kamara’s status had appeared to be trending in the right direction throughout the week.

The Saints listed him as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before he progressed to a full practice Friday. New Orleans still gave him a questionable designation because of the knee injury.

Sunday morning brought a less encouraging update.

Rapoport reported that Kamara was not expected to play, despite his late-week progress. The news means fantasy managers should plan as if the veteran running back will be inactive when New Orleans releases its official game-day list.

It also reflects a cautious approach from the Saints. Kamara only returned to practice this week after missing several weeks with the MCL injury, and there is little reason for New Orleans to push him back for one game if the knee is not completely ready.

Saints insider Nick Underhill had also cautioned before Sunday that Kamara was unlikely to have a major workload even if he did suit up.

New Orleans made another notable backfield move Saturday, placing Audric Estimé on injured reserve and elevating rookie CJ Donaldson from the practice squad for the Lions game.

Alvin Kamara Fantasy Sit/Start

Sit Alvin Kamara in all normal fantasy formats for Week 1.

The Sunday morning expectation that he will not play settles the issue for most managers. But Kamara would still be a risky start even if New Orleans makes a surprise decision to keep him active.

He has just returned from a multi-week knee injury, and Underhill reported before the game that the Saints were not expected to give him a “huge role” if he played.

That is especially important because Kamara is no longer assured of being the Saints’ primary running back.

New Orleans signed Travis Etienne Jr. during the offseason, and the Saints entered Week 1 with both Etienne and Kamara listed as options atop the unofficial running back depth chart. Heavy previously examined the uncertainty surrounding how the two veterans would split the workload when healthy.

With Kamara now expected out, Etienne becomes the Saints running back with the clearest fantasy value against Detroit. Kendre Miller and Donaldson provide additional depth, but Etienne is positioned to handle the largest share of the meaningful touches.

Heavy has also covered the Saints’ expectations for Etienne after making him one of their major offseason additions.

When Could Alvin Kamara Return?

The encouraging part for New Orleans is that Kamara was able to practice fully Friday.

That suggests his absence may be more about making sure he is completely ready than dealing with a major setback. Kamara had initially been expected to miss at least a month after suffering the MCL sprain during August preparations.

The Saints’ next game comes against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, giving Kamara another full week to continue building toward his season debut.

For Sunday, however, fantasy managers should not wait on a last-minute Kamara comeback. The most recent reporting points toward him sitting against Detroit, leaving Etienne at the center of the New Orleans backfield for the opener.