Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today? Why Saints’ TE Keeps Catching No Passes

Juwan Johnson didn’t catch a single pass last week.

A trip to Paris would give him a chance to change that, right? He’s still the New Orleans Saints‘ No. 1 tight end, after all.

But Johnson again was pulling his best disappearing act on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

Update: Johnson finally caught his first pass of the game with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today?

Yes, Johnson is active and healthy and playing for the Saints on Sunday against the Steelers.

He just hasn’t had a catch more than midway through the first half.

Tyler Shough hadn’t even targeted Johnson by the midpoint of the second quarter.

What Number is Juwan Johnson?

Johnson wears 83 on his uniform.

He’s one of three Saints tight ends who get a lot of time, along with No. 87 Noah Fant and No. 4 Oscar Delp.

Fant had the first TE catch for the Saints on Sunday.

Why Juwan Johnson Isn’t Catching Passes

There are a couple of factors that go into the fact that Johnson isn’t catching passes right now for the Steelers.

The first is that the Saints have a crowded TE depth chart. They really do play Johnson, Fant and Delp a frequent amount, and that can vary the opportunities.

The other factor is that the Saints are really enjoying throwing to their wide receivers Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance at the moment. They’ve even gotten Barion Brown, the speedy rookie WR, two catches in the first half on Sunday.

Johnson should still get opportunities going forward, but it hasn’t been a good stretch for him with the Saints.