Is Travis Etienne Hurt? Saints RB Injury Question Raised by Playing Time

The New Orleans Saints have taken an odd approach to their running back usage to begin the 2026 NFL season.

It was interesting enough when they used CJ Donaldson more than anyone expected from the undrafted rookie in Week 1.

But then in Week 2, it went off the rails.

Alvin Kamara had 10 touches before the intermission in Baltimore.

Travis Etienne had two.

Travis Etienne vs Alvin Kamara in the first half: Etienne Kamara

2 Carries 5

9 Rushing Yards 10

0 Catches 5

0 Receiving yards 7 pic.twitter.com/yQ7EwmKeYe — Underdog (@Underdog) September 20, 2026

It doesn’t add up at all.

Is Travis Etienne Hurt?

This is one of the first thoughts that fans are having, but there’s no information about an injury. He’s playing to begin the second half — he’s just not playing as much as anyone expected.

Etienne wasn’t on the injury report this week, and he played more than 50 snaps a week ago.

The main difference this week is that Kamara is back. He was inactive in Week 1.

Kamara is old now and doesn’t seem like he should be leading this offense anymore, but the Saints apparently wanted to get him involved early in his first game of the season.

There’s always a chance Etienne is hurt, but nothing of the sort has been announced.

Travis Etienne Contract

Etienne’s contract sure made it seem like he’d be the man with the Saints. It’s even a homecoming of sorts for the back who grew up in Louisiana.

He signed a four-year deal for $52 million to come to town from the Jacksonville Jaguars, which seemed to be the type of contract that committed a ton of touches to him.

The touches haven’t come so far. Even in Week 1 when he dominated snaps, he wasn’t an overwhelming leader in touches. Everything has been a bit odd, though. They gave Kendre Miller nine runs in Week 1, including a touchdown, and he’s not even active in Week 2 as a healthy scratch.

The Saints had to restructure Kamara’s contract in the offseason just to keep him on the roster. It seemed they were committing their future to Etienne. In the present, though, apparently it’s Kamara’s day — or at least his first half.