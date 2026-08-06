Jordyn Tyson Could Be ‘Elite’ for Saints, NFL Legend Believes

The New Orleans Saints needed a wide receiver who could step in and become “the guy” for the organization. They got that player in Jordyn Tyson.

Yes, he’s good. Everyone knows that. He showed it during his college career. But one NFL legend believes he could be elite for the Saints.

Former NFLer Roddy White, well-known for his 11-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, highlighted how Jordyn Tyson has all the tools he needs to be an elite receiver in New Orleans.

“I think Jordyn Tyson is a really good football player. I saw him play in college and he’s elite. He has really elite quickness. He’s a fast kid. But he’s also big and strong.”

White’s comments, while speaking with Hard Rock Bet, underscore just how valuable Tyson could be for the Saints.

Tyson was a standout at Arizona State, notching 75 catches and 1,100 yards in 2024. He totaled 136 receptions and 1,812 yards in 24 games for Arizona State, while also playing nine games in Colorado during his freshman year.

As such, the talent and the raw numbers were there for Jordyn Tyson. That’s why White made the following comments about the origin of his elite-level skills.

“He’s exceptional, and it must be a family thing, as his brother, Jaylon Tyson, currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. They’re just an ultra-talented family.”

For all the positive press, there is one thing that concerns White. And it’s a legitimate concern.

Injury Concerns Will Follow Jordyn Tyson

For all of the talent oozing out of soon-to-be 22-year-old, there is one major concern surely to follow him: Injuries.

Tyson missed practically all of his sophomore year in 2023. While he appeared in three games, he did not register a reception or yardage.

That situation prompted White to raise this warning about Jordyn Tyson moving forward.

“He has every tool in the toolbox to be an elite wide receiver in the National Football League. The only issue is injury concerns. He didn’t play a single full season in college.”

That is a valid point. Tyson failed to suit up in a full season in the NCAA, leading to questions about his ability to suit up for a full 17-game slate in the NFL.

Still, White was optimistic about Tyson.

“But if he can stay healthy, I think he’s going to help the Saints and Tyler Shough out tremendously. I just hope he doesn’t help them out too much when they play the Falcons. But in the years to come, he will be a special talent in this league.”

So, the question now becomes: What does a productive rookie season look like for Jordyn Tyson?

Saints Hoping to Get as Much as They Can From Top Pick

In the end, the Saints will be hoping to get as much as they can from Jordyn Tyson. If that means playing, say, 10 to 12 games, so be it. Unless he’s really put his injury issues behind him, the likelihood is that the organization will try to be as careful as they can.

The worst thing the Saints can do this upcoming season is try to push Tyson too hard. With Chris Olave locked up and a bit of a receiver core by committee, the need for Tyson to be a game-breaker from Day 1 won’t be as intense.