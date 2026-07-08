New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough Makes Strong Jordyn Tyson Statement

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough already has a clear idea of why rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson can fit next to Chris Olave.

During an appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long,” Shough praised Olave as a rare combination of speed, route feel and versatility. Then he made the comparison Saints fans will care about most heading into training camp: Tyson brings some of the same traits.

“You add in a guy like Jordan Tyson who’s kind of a carbon copy of him,” Shough said, pointing to Tyson’s feel on underneath routes and his big-play ability.

That is not a small comment from the quarterback who will be responsible for turning the Saints’ revamped offense into something more explosive in 2026. New Orleans used the No. 8 overall pick on Tyson, making him one of the centerpiece additions around Shough and head coach Kellen Moore.

The Saints already had a clear No. 1 receiver in Olave. Tyson gives them a chance to build something more flexible: two receivers who can win with separation, move across formations and stress defenses at different levels of the field.

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Tyler Shough Sees Jordyn Tyson as More Than a Rookie Deep Threat

Shough’s comments stood out because he did not describe Tyson as only a speed option or a traditional outside receiver.

He first explained why Olave is so valuable in Moore’s offense. Shough said Olave is “special” because he can handle option routes, overs, sails and intermediate concepts, but also has the speed to threaten defenses vertically on go balls and double moves.

That matters because it makes a receiver harder to categorize. A defense cannot simply treat Olave as a finesse route-runner or as a vertical-only target.

Shough suggested Tyson has a similar profile.

Tyson, according to Shough, has “that feel with these underneath routes” while also bringing “big playability.” That combination is exactly what can help a young quarterback. It gives Shough answers when defenses play soft coverage, but it also gives the Saints a way to punish aggressive corners or safeties who sit on short routes.

That is the real value of the Olave comparison. Shough was not saying Tyson is already Olave. He was saying Tyson has the kind of interchangeable skill set that can make the Saints’ receiver room more difficult to defend.

Saints Could Give Kellen Moore More Formation Flexibility

For Moore, the fit is obvious.

If Olave and Tyson can both win inside and outside, the Saints do not have to declare their intentions before the snap. They can move either player into the slot, use motion to identify coverage or create matchups against linebackers and safeties.

That kind of flexibility is especially important for Shough. In the same interview, he talked about how much more nuanced NFL passing concepts become compared to college. He said high-low concepts and common route combinations are rarely clean in the pros because defenders are too disciplined.

Receivers who understand space help solve that.

Olave has already shown he can separate at all three levels. Tyson’s job will be proving he can do it against NFL coverage quickly enough to earn Shough’s trust. The early reviews from the quarterback were encouraging.

Shough said Tyson “cares about it so much” and added that, so far, the rookie has been sharp mentally in walkthroughs and practices.

“I don’t think he’s messed up a rep,” Shough said.

That line should not be turned into a guarantee that Tyson is ready to become a star immediately. Training camp and preseason will tell the Saints much more. But for a rookie receiver, assignment reliability is not a small thing. If Tyson can be where Shough expects him to be, he will have a chance to earn targets early.

Jordyn Tyson’s Saints Role Comes With Real Stakes

The Saints did not draft Tyson eighth overall to bring him along slowly forever.

New Orleans is trying to accelerate Shough’s development after he took over as the starter during the 2025 season. The Saints added offensive help around him, including Tyson, veteran running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman David Edwards. Tyson is the move with the highest long-term receiving upside.

That puts pressure on the rookie, but Shough sounded impressed by how Tyson has handled the beginning of his NFL transition.

He also noted that Tyson’s path included adversity. Shough mentioned Tyson dealing with multiple injuries in college, including a knee issue and a hamstring problem near the end of the year. Shough said he related to that because injuries were also part of his own pre-draft story.

The Saints do not need Tyson to carry the passing game by himself. Olave remains the proven piece. Juwan Johnson gives Shough a trusted tight end target. The running backs should also be part of the passing game.

But Tyson can change the ceiling if he becomes a legitimate second problem for defenses.

That is why Shough’s “carbon copy” comment matters. If Tyson is only a rookie learning curve story, the Saints may still be searching for enough explosive answers around Olave. If Tyson’s skill set translates quickly, New Orleans could have two receivers who fit the timing, spacing and vertical stress Moore wants from his offense.

For a young quarterback heading into a critical season, that is more than a luxury.

It could be the difference between the Saints having a promising offense and having one that actually scares people.